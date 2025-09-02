 Skip to main content
Dolby Vision 2 arrives with cutting-edge features and Content Intelligence

Get ready to take TV to the next level.

Dolby Vision 2
Dolby

What’s happened? Today, Dolby announced Dolby Vision 2, a more advanced version of the original Dolby Vision that makes it easier for users to get the best possible performance out of their TVs.

  • Dolby Vision 2 will be available in two separate forms. The base model dramatically improves picture quality, while Dolby Vision 2 Max is reserved for the absolute highest echelon of TVs and is “designed to utilize the full capabilities of these displays.”
  • Hisense will be the first brand to introduce Dolby Vision 2 into its displays.
  • CANAL+ is the first media group to commit to improving its lineup with Dolby Vision 2 compatibility.

Why this is important: The first iteration Dolby Vision improved on HDR technology by making it richer and more vibrant. Dolby Vision 2 introduces features that take these enhancements to the next level.

  • A new feature called Authentic Motion is described as “the world’s first creative driven motion control tool” designed to make shots feel “authentically cinematic.”
  • Precision Black is a feature that makes an image crystal-clear, even dark shots, without compromising artistic intent.
  • Light Sense fine-tunes the picture with ambient light detection so the TV is never too bright or too dark.
  • Sonny Ming, GM of Hisense TV Product Marketing, says “Dolby Vision 2 jointly with Hisense RGB-MiniLED….can increase the potential of TVs with ultra-wide color and ultra-high brightness.”
Why should I care? Video technology goes through incremental improvements, but Dolby Vision 2 is one that cinephiles will want to pay attention to. Even casual viewers can benefit.

  • It allows for starker contrasts between bright and dark, and will make it easier to depict true blacks on screen with color at the same time.
  • Dolby Vision 2 can make movie nights at home feel a lot more like a trip to the cinema than ever before.
  • “We’ve reached an inflection point where TV technology has dramatically changed while artists continue to demand even more innovative tools,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Vision 2 redefines how we think of Dolby Vision to unleash the full capabilities of modern TVs while giving artists unprecedented opportunities to push their creative boundaries further than ever before.”
