Have you ever thought to yourself: Man, I wish I had an automated camera that could follow me and capture all my cool stunts and adventures? Well, now you can with the HoverAir X1 Drone. It’s an intelligent, automated drone with an HDR video camera that can follow you, record your shenanigans, and make sure every moment of your high-octane life is in full frame. Built-in storage, 32GB to be exact, is where the video files are kept which you can easily sync to your phone via a mobile app. Here’s the best part: The HoverAir X1 Drone is one sale for Amazon Prime Day, down to $359 instead of $479 — saving you $120. Get this, though. It’s a bundle. It includes the drone, an extra battery and an extra battery charger. Hurry and grab it while it’s available; this one is probably going to sell out fast.

Here’s why you should buy the HoverAir X1 Drone deal for Prime Day

Believe it or not, there are actually a few deals available on the HoverAir X1 Drone:

HoverAir X1 Drone (device only) —

HoverAir X1 Combo with a drone, extra battery and extra battery charger —

HoverAir X1 Combo Plus with a drone, two extra batteries, and extra battery charger —

As you can see, you can snag a few extra accessories for the drone to help your recording sessions last longer—especially if you opt for the Combo Plus package, which comes with two extra batteries. Imagine recording everything you’re doing without missing a beat.

The X1 drone is ultra-light and foldable and takes off in three seconds from the palm of your hand. VIO positioning, triple stabilization, and auto-tracking for whatever you’re doing are some pretty rad features. Combine all of that with 20 intelligent flight path options, 8 different flight modes, and 1080P HDR video recording at 30 frames per second, and you’re looking at one super useful, ultra-convenient drone for capturing your outdoor adventures.

All videos are stored on the 32GB of internal storage with an option to sync with your device via a mobile app. What more could you ask for, really? Why not shop this deal, get out there and capture some of your best moments?