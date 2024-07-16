 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Send it! This HoverAir X1 Drone can capture your adventures and it’s $120 off

By
HoverAir X1 Drone following influencer and recording adventures
HoverAir

Have you ever thought to yourself: Man, I wish I had an automated camera that could follow me and capture all my cool stunts and adventures? Well, now you can with the HoverAir X1 Drone. It’s an intelligent, automated drone with an HDR video camera that can follow you, record your shenanigans, and make sure every moment of your high-octane life is in full frame. Built-in storage, 32GB to be exact, is where the video files are kept which you can easily sync to your phone via a mobile app. Here’s the best part: The HoverAir X1 Drone is one sale for Amazon Prime Day, down to $359 instead of $479 — saving you $120. Get this, though. It’s a bundle. It includes the drone, an extra battery and an extra battery charger. Hurry and grab it while it’s available; this one is probably going to sell out fast.

Here’s why you should buy the HoverAir X1 Drone deal for Prime Day

HoverAir X1 Drone in pocket and foldable - Prime Day deal
HoverAir

Believe it or not, there are actually a few deals available on the HoverAir X1 Drone:

  • HoverAir X1 Drone (device only) —
  • HoverAir X1 Combo with a drone, extra battery and extra battery charger —
  • HoverAir X1 Combo Plus with a drone, two extra batteries, and extra battery charger —

As you can see, you can snag a few extra accessories for the drone to help your recording sessions last longer—especially if you opt for the Combo Plus package, which comes with two extra batteries. Imagine recording everything you’re doing without missing a beat.

The X1 drone is ultra-light and foldable and takes off in three seconds from the palm of your hand. VIO positioning, triple stabilization, and auto-tracking for whatever you’re doing are some pretty rad features. Combine all of that with 20 intelligent flight path options, 8 different flight modes, and 1080P HDR video recording at 30 frames per second, and you’re looking at one super useful, ultra-convenient drone for capturing your outdoor adventures.

All videos are stored on the 32GB of internal storage with an option to sync with your device via a mobile app. What more could you ask for, really? Why not shop this deal, get out there and capture some of your best moments?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Stream your favorite British shows on Britbox for under $1
Downton Abbey on Amazon Prime

Prime Day deals aren't solely about physical items -- they can also lead to great discounts on streaming services and more. For instance, one of the best Prime Day streaming deals today is being able to sign up to Britbox for just $1 per month for two months. It usually costs $8 per month so this is a super sweet early Prime Day deal for anyone that loves to watch their favorite British shows for less. Keen to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should sign up for Britbox
If you're already signed up to Amazon Prime, you know all the benefits including being able to use Amazon Prime Video. The best shows on Amazon Prime are pretty attractive but they're typically fairly American-focused as you'd expect. Signing up to Britbox opens you up to a world of British shows.

Read more
Amazon tried to hide its best Prime Day soundbar deal, but I found it anyway
Sony HT-A5000.

Every Prime Day, I get asked, "what's the best deal on <insert product here>." And because Amazon and other retailers don't exactly send me a secret email with their deepest discounts, I end up doing what you probably do -- searching these sites for products that I've wanted to buy but couldn't afford at regular prices. This year, that search started with soundbars, and the deal I found was so good, Amazon wouldn't even reveal the discount until I added the product to my cart.

I won't keep you in suspense any longer. It's the Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar, a TV speaker system that normally sells for $1,000. For Prime Day 2024, it's almost half-price -- just $565 -- which makes it easily one of the best (if not the best) soundbar deal I've found so far.

Read more
Minecraft-themed Beats Solo 4 is perfect for that Creeper in your life
The special-edition Minecraft-themed Beats Solo 4 headphones.

Not that there's a dearth of Minecraft-themed products in the world today — but if you're looking for something for your favorite gamer, Beats by Dr. Dre just unleashed a special Minecraft edition of its new Beats Solo 4 headphones.

If you've already read our Beats Solo 4 review, these are for all intents and purposes the same headphones. Good (but not great) sound, lacking active noise cancellation, but bringing a lower price than the Beats Studio Pro. And, obviously, there's the Minecraft theme, with metallic green hinges and the iconic Creeper character in plain view.

Read more