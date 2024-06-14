 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to pair Sonos Ace headphones to a Bluetooth device

By

There were rumors, there were leaks, and there was much anticipation for the long-awaited Sonos Ace wireless headphones, and when they finally arrived they (mostly) lived up to their hype as an excellent pair of cans.

If you've snagged yourself a pair of Sonos' first headphones and are excited about hearing them in action (according to our full review, they sound great, the ANC is on point, and they're super-comfy), but aren't sure how to get them connected to your Bluetooth device, then you've come to the right place. It may seem simple (and it is), but how to pair the Sonos Ace headphones is a question some of you may be asking. Here's how to do it.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A pair of Sonos Ace headphones

  • A source Bluetooth device

Sonos Ace inside travel case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

How to pair your Bluetooth device to the Sonos Ace headphones

The Sonos Ace may seem fancy, but they are just like any other pair of Bluetooth headphones and can be paired easily. Here's how.

Step 1: Put the Sonos Ace in pairing mode by pressing and holding the Power/Bluetooth button on the left ear cup. You may want to do this with the headphones in your hand (not on your head) for the first time because you'll need to hold the button until the status light starts flashing blue.

The Bluetooth pairing button on the Sonos Ace headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Step 2: On your device, go to the Bluetooth settings where you should see Sonos Ace in the list of available devices. Select it.

Step 3: Once the Sonos Ace are paired, the flashing blue light will change to solid blue. This means the headphones are successfully paired.

Sonos Ace with a Sonos Arc.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Step 4: After this has been done the first time, the Sonos Ace will automatically search for a previously-connected device when you power them on. If it has been paired with multiple devices (more below), it will connect to whichever is closest.

Sonos Ace beside Apple iPad running the Sonos app.
The Sonos Ace headphones and the Sonos app on a tablet. Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

How to connect two devices to the Sonos Ace

The Sonos Ace headphones feature support for Bluetooth multipoint, which means you can connect up to two sources to them at the same time. Maybe you want to have your computer connected for work Teams calls while still listening to music of hearing text notifications on your smartphone. Whatever your use case is, here's how to do it.

Step 1: Multipoint connectivity is disabled on the Sonos Ace by default, so to enable it, first launch the Sonos app.

Step 2: In the Settings menu, go to the Headphones section and select the Sonos Ace.

Step 3: Under Bluetooth, enable 2 Device Connections.

Step 4: Follow the steps above to then pair a second Bluetooth device to the Sonos Ace.

Step 5: When connected, you can play audio music from either device. To switch back and forth, all you have to do is stop or pause music on one and hit play on the other.

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
In (mostly) eschewing its app, Sonos did the Ace headphones a favor
Sonos Ace inside travel case.

The idea of Sonos headphones has been around for years. Back into the previous decade, even. And while we await the first Sonos Ace review to arrive, it’s worth pondering a few things.

No, not why Sonos is making headphones. That comes down to basic business strategies, and it’s something that CEO Patrick Spence has been plenty clear about in the months leading up to the Sonos Ace announcement. You make things to make money, and Sonos expects the Ace to “drive immediate revenue.” (In other words, Sonos expects people will definitely buy them.)

Read more
Sonos Roam 2 gets a surprise release alongside an app update
The Sonos Roam 2.

Alongside today's launch of its first headphones, the Sonos Ace, Sonos has also quietly unveiled the second generation of its popular portable wireless speaker, the Sonos 2.

The Sonos Roam 1 launched in 2021 and has been a mainstay on out best best Bluetooth speakers list ever since for its portability, excellent sound, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows it to connect to your Sonos network system. The second generation of the Sonos Roam remains largely the same (which isn't a bad thing), except for a couple of key features.

Read more
New Sonos Ace wireless headphones look amazing, but some fans may be disappointed
Sonos Ace in soft white.

It’s official. After years of speculation — and many, many leaks — Sonos has debuted its first set of wireless headphones. The $449 Sonos Ace are available for preorder now and will be available starting June 5 in two matte-finish colors: black and soft white.

The Ace are loaded with the kind of tech we’ve become accustomed to seeing on flagship wireless headphones: active noise cancellation, transparency, spatial audio with head tracking, hi-res and lossless audio, and Bluetooth Multipoint. And that makes them head-to-head competitors with the likes of Sony, Bose, and Apple’s top headphones.

Read more