How to stop Apple Music from automatically playing

By

Apple Music is one of our favorite music streaming platforms, and it’s absolutely packed with features and customizations.

That being said, it can be annoying and jarring when music keeps playing automatically after a song, playlist, or album is done. For the most part, this is tied to an Apple Music function called Autoplay, which you’ll be able to disable in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to teach you how to shut down Autoplay. We’ll also go over how to turn off a couple of other Apple Music automations.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer

  • An active Apple Music subscription

How to disable Autoplay in iOS and iPadOS

By default, the Apple Music app for iPhones and iPads will automatically start another song when the album, track, or playlist you’re listening to has finished. This is due to a feature called Autoplay, represented by an infinity symbol in the app settings. If you don’t want this automation to occur, it’s simple to disable. Here’s how:

Step 1: Launch the Apple Music app.

Step 2: Start a song, any song. Now go ahead and expand the track being played for a fullscreen view.

Step 3: Tap the three dots and lines icon at the bottom right of the song screen. This will bring you to a screen of additional playback controls.

Step 4: Tap the Autoplay icon (the infinity symbol) to turn off Autoplay. At this point, the Autoplay queue should disappear, and the infinity symbol should be see-through (instead of white).

How to disable Autoplay in macOS

Autoplay is enabled by default in the macOS version of Apple Music too. Fortunately, it’s just as simple to disable, with one or two variations in terms of where buttons are located:

Step 1: Launch the Apple Music app.

Step 2: Select the three dots and lines icon at the top-right of the dashboard.

An arrow pointing toward the expanded playback controls button in Music for macOS.
screenshot / Digital Trends

Step 3: Select Clear to manually remove all tracks from the Playing Next queue.

An arrow pointing to the Clear option in Music for macOS.
screenshot / Digital Trends

How to take away Apple Music’s data capabilities

When Apple Music is allowed to use mobile data, the app is able to access songs, artists, and albums that aren’t saved locally to your device. You can disable this feature, which forces the app to use Wi-Fi or to only play tracks that are stored on your device, in case you're trying to save mobile data, for example. Here’s how:

Step 1: Launch the Settings app, then select Music.

Step 2: You should see an option that says Allow Music to Access. Slide the toggle to the off position. That’s all there is to it!

How to disable Handoff

Introduced in iOS 8, Handoff is actually a pretty convenient feature that allows you to sync certain iOS app activities between Apple devices that are signed in with the same Apple ID -- such as starting something like an email on one Apple device (Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch) and then picking it up on another device. This also applies to Apple Music automatically playing back.

If you’d like to prevent Handoff from sharing Apple Music info with your other Apple gear, here’s how to disable the feature:

Step 1: Grab your iPhone and launch the Settings app.

Step 2: Select General > AirPlay & Handoff. Now just slide the Handoff toggle to the off position.

How to disable CarPlay

As the name would imply, this is a feature that allows CarPlay-compatible vehicles to automatically start playing music from a detected iPhone or iPad. Here’s how to shut it down:

Step 1: Get your iPhone and pop open the Settings app.

Step 2: Select General > CarPlay > Forget This Car. As you can see from my iPhone screenshot, I don’t own a vehicle that supports CarPlay (hence the empty queue).

There are plenty of Apple Music features that you can customize to your liking. After all, not everyone wants an inspirational tune to start playing when the mood isn’t right. While you’re here though, you should check out our big list of AirPods tips and tricks to help you fine-tune your Apple in-ear and over-ear listening tools.

Shopping around for new headphones or earbuds? Check out our reviews of the Apple AirPods 2 with USB-C and the AirPods Max.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The Apple TV remote finder isn’t as good as a case and AirTag
Finding an AirTag hidden inside an Apple TV Siri Remote case.

Using the "Find My" app to find an AirTag in an Apple TV remote case is more accurate. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Of all the new features in iOS 17 and tvOS 17, one of the ones I was most eager to try was the new "Find My Remote" feature. It doesn't have an official name, and it isn't actually part of the Find My app. But, still. Anything that makes it easier to find a lost remote is a good thing, right?

Read more
No, Apple Music’s new Discovery Station won’t kill Spotify
The Apple Music Discovery Station on an iPhone.

The Apple Music Discovery Station is now available, but won't kill Spotify all on its own. Phil Ninckinson / Digital Trends

There's a crutch that tends to appear whenever Apple is written about, and it's arisen yet again this week. Apple Music now has a "Discovery Station" that lives alongside your personalized station (that's the one with your name). And that's led some lazy headlines to declare that Apple Music finally has a feature "that could kill Spotify."

Read more
How to switch from Spotify to Apple Music
Spotify and Apple Music transfer on a smartphone.

Spotify is the world's most popular music streaming service for a reason. It has a massive catalog of music and podcasts, is full of cool music discovery and sharing features, and is really easy to use.
However, with its recent price increase and the fact that it still hasn't joined most of its peers in offering a hi-res audio quality option, you may be considering jumping ship for its closest competitor, Apple Music, which counts lossless hi-res tracks, mind-bending spatial audio, Dolby Atmos Music tracks, and a catalog that rivals Spotify's among the many attractive reasons to switch.

But there's one problem: you’ve spent a lot of time creating playlists and marking songs and albums as your favorites in Spotify. Is it worth the switch? Will all that hard work be lost in translation?

Read more