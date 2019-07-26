Hulu is great, but Hulu on Android TV is only mediocre. Here's why

Share

Hulu may not have Netflix’s massive subscriber base, but the on-demand streaming service is one of the few ways for cord cutters to get their fix of current TV shows from major networks without signing back up for cable or satellite. With an inexpensive, ad-supported tier of service, as well as a slightly more expensive ad-free level, Hulu is a great service to add to your streaming options, whether it’s in addition to Netflix, or all on its own. While Hulu offers a vast array of support for streaming devices, not every device enjoys the same Hulu features. Android TV, for instance, is one platform that has a few Hulu limitations. Here, we take a look at all the ins and outs of how Hulu works on Android TV.

Get the Hulu app

Before you can watch Hulu on Android TV, you’ll need the Hulu for Android TV app. If your Android TV device supports the Google Play Store, this will be easy. On your Android TV device, open the Google Play sStore and search for “Hulu.” It’s a free app, so simply add it as you would any other Android TV app. If your device does not support Google Play, you can try sideloading the app using the .apk file.

Sign in or create an account

If you already have a Hulu account, your Android TV might require a device activation. If it does, the app will show you a code, which you’ll need to enter here. If you don’t already have a Hulu account, you’ll need to sign up for one. You can do this right inside the app, or on the web at hulu.com if you find that easier. Hulu has three tiers: The $6 per month basic service, which shows you ads, the $12 per month ad-free tier (which we strongly recommend), and Hulu+Live TV, a $45 per month version of Hulu that gives you the basic on-demand service, plus a collection of over 65 livestreaming TV channels. If you want the on-demand portion to be ad-free, it’s an extra $6 per month. Regardless of which Hulu plan you choose, you have the option of paying for premium add-ons like HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz. Before you dig out your credit card, you should keep reading: Android TV users may find that some of these plans and options are not ideally suited to the platform.

What you can do (and what you can’t) with Hulu on Android TV

In addition to its vast on-demand streaming library, the Hulu service has lots of great features, like up to six user profiles, and the ability to track your favorite shows. Unfortunately, the Hulu app for Android TV does not support them all. Here’s what works, and what doesn’t.

You can:

Sign-in to your Hulu account

Browse, search, and watch the full library of on-demand content

Use the Watchlist to organize your recently watched and saved content

Watch Showtime if you’ve subscribed to this premium add-on

You can’t:

Watch or use any of the Live TV content in Hulu+Live TV

Watch the HBO, Cinemax, or Starz premium add-ons (even if you are subscribed to them)

Use the Guide to browse for content while watching a show

Access more than one user profile

Access the My Stuff feature for organizing and saving favorite shows

Why Hulu on Android TV has limited features

As frustrating as these limitations are, they aren’t limitations of Android TV per se. Instead, it’s the Hulu app that’s to blame. Hulu only supports the use of its “Classic” app on Android TV, as opposed to the version which it simply calls its “latest” app. The latest app is what you’ll find on most other platforms including iOS, mobile Android, Apple TV, Roku, etc.

Why has Hulu chosen to keep Android TV stuck on an older version of its app? Good question. Not only is the classic app limited in its features, but it also hasn’t been updated since 2017, which, if nothing else, is a potential security concern: As security exploits are discovered, apps need to be patched and updated — a two-year-old version is worrying.

These issues have not gone unnoticed by the Android TV and Hulu communities. There’s even a petition you can sign that asks Hulu to bring Android TV in line with its other supported platforms. Whether or not Hulu will react by releasing an updated app is anyone’s guess.

What are my other Live TV options for Android TV?

Hulu is a great service, but given its serious limitations on Android TV, you may want to consider a different streaming service. The Streamable maintains a list of the Live TV services that are currently compatible with Android TV. At the moment, these include FuboTV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.