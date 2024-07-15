You don’t have to wait until the official start of Amazon’s Prime Day tomorrow to pick up some of the best Prime Day deals. There are already some early Prime Day deals that you won’t want to miss, like this popular pair of gaming headphones which are an impressive 25% off. Down to $150 from $200, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless are highly rated gaming headphones, and if you move fast, you can score them today at a great discount.

Why you should buy the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

When we reviewed the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless we scored them highly for sound quality, battery life, comfort, and design. In fact, it’s the headset that our reviewer said he’d recommend to most PC gamers, making it an easy sell for everyone from teenagers to weekend gaming enthusiasts. One big selling point is the 300 hours of battery life on a single charge, meaning you’ll be able to play extended sessions for days without having to charge. Many other wireless headsets offer around 30 hours of battery life, so 300 hours is practically unheard of and a real achievement.

Another great point in the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless’s favor is its exceptional sound quality. Unlike some wireless headsets which use smaller or less impressive drivers than their wired counterparts, this headset uses the same 50mm drivers as the also popular HyperX Cloud Alpha wired version. So if you’ve heard the great sound quality on the Cloud Alphas before, you can expect more of the same here. You’ll also find support for DTS:X spatial audio, which is a great boon for immersive gaming.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is comfortable, and as a nice bonus you can also buy replacement parts like ear cushions and cables, so these are headphones that can last you for years without needing a replacement. We’d recommend these to many PC gamers, and in fact our only gripe with the headset before was that it was a little on the expensive side. Now, at $50 off, it’s a great deal for anyone looking for a gaming headset and who is after quality audio.