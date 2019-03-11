Digital Trends
Home Theater

iPhone owners can finally hear the highest quality streaming music on Tidal

Parker Hall
By

If you are an iPhone or iPad owner with a Tidal subscription, the sound of your favorite albums may be about to get that much sweeter. Tidal, the artist-owned streaming service that made a name for itself as the biggest proponent of super high-quality streaming audio, finally made its Masters Quality Authenticated tier — the highest possible audio resolution it offers — available for iOS users.

Masters Quality Authenticated sound, a codec that allows Tidal to compress audio to smaller file sizes while retaining extremely high fidelity, comes in partnership with several major labels, and allows the streaming company access to high bit-rate versions of the labels’ libraries, often equating to even higher quality audio than fans could get on CD. The new high-quality streaming tier makes it to iOS just a few months after it made it to Android, which began streaming MQA audio to Tidal subscribers in January.

The addition of MQA audio to iOS finally closes a major delivery gap for the company: At the time of the launch of MQA in 2017, only Windows 10 and 14 other devices supported the proprietary codec, and none of them were phones. That was a huge issue for a streaming audio company, seeing as the vast majority of us spend a significant amount of our listening time on the go.

It is worth noting that some iOS users may not get the full MQA experience through their iPhones, largely because the more modern phones themselves lack a headphone jack. Though the iPhone does have advanced AAC wireless encoding to provided high-quality Bluetooth audio, it simply lacks the resolution that is available via a wired connection.

Still, providing listeners with the highest possible audio quality has been a major tenet of Tidal’s long-term strategy. By allowing all mobile users — both iOS and Android — access to its best playback algorithm, Tidal is doing well to make sure it has all of its bases covered. Like its hardware and software support, Tidal continues to look to expand its list of MQA tracks, constantly developing new partnerships with labels to try to provide the best quality sound it can.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers for 2019
millennials app usage apple iphone 7 plus review 8
Deals

Grab a professionally refurbished Apple iPhone 7 for as low as $240

The iPhone 7 might not be the latest phone, but it's still a great piece of hardware. If (like most of us), you’re not the type to drop a grand on the latest iPhone, then this refurbished iPhone 7 deal -- which can save you as much as…
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watch samsung gear s3 frontier deal featured
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches

Finding the right smartwatch can be difficult, especially with their hefty price tags. Apple dominates this wearable space but Samsung isn't far behind. Whether you're an iOS or Android user, Amazon is slashing prices on the Apple Watch and…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
how to set up apple tv gallery1 201709
Home Theater

We dig through the rumors and the news for clues as to what Apple is planning for the 6th gen Apple TV

We make some educated guesses about what Apple has planned for the next generation of the Apple TV 4K. Will it get new features? A new price? A new form factor? We cover all of this and more.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Computing

Apple’s AR Glasses could pair up with your iPhone in 2020

According to an investor note sent by reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's AR glasses will be mass manufactured starting in the fourth quarter of 2019, but not later than the second half of 2020.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
remade iphone refurbished remanufactured feat
Apple

The most beautiful iPhone in the world doesn’t come from Apple

The engineers at French company Remade buy used iPhones and and repair any problems before striping them and repainting them in lush, vibrant, hues. You could call it a refurbished phone. But it's more than that: It's remanufactured.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Apple Music
Music

Apple Music offers a few subscription options. We break them down here

Competition for music streaming apps is quickly dwindling with giants like Apple Music and Spotify dominating most of the market? But how much does Apple Music cost and what does a subscription to the music-streaming platform entail?
Posted By Brie Barbee
Samsung Qi wireless charger deal
Deals

Get the last-gen Samsung Qi wireless charger for just $19 before it’s gone

If you're looking for the convenience of wireless phone charging but don't want to spend $60 on the latest chargers, then now's your chance: Amazon and Walmart still have brand-new first-gen Samsing Qi wireless charger pads in stock for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Apple to reportedly keep Touch ID, headphone jack in next iPad

Apple will keep Touch ID and the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack on the 2019 iPad. The features, which were removed from the 2018 iPad Pro, will live on in the 7th-generation iPad, though there are conflicting reports on display size.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Computing

Apple stopped making displays, so these are the best options for the Mac Mini

A new Mac mini should be paired with an excellent monitor. If you're looking for the best display for your mini, here are the best monitors for Mac Mini, from top-notch resolutions to extra-affordable models.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Deals

Need wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives just got a price cut

If you don't want to give into the hype of Apple tech, there are a few solid AirPods Alternatives out there. In fact, these discounted Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are actually near the top of that list.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple is offering bonus credit for iTunes and App Store shoppers

Apple is offering a 10 percent bonus when you add funds to your Apple ID account, paving the way for a few free purchases of apps, music tracks, movies, and more. The offer runs through March 14, so you'll have to hurry.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Chrome is a fantastic browser, but is is still the best among new competitors?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2019

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Mobile

The iPad 2019 may keep Touch ID and not sport a bezel-less redesign after all

2018's iPad was amazing, but 2019 is hungry for another Apple tablet. The latest rumors suggest the cheapest iPad may sport a larger screen and a bezel-less look. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen