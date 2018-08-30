Digital Trends
Home Theater

Jabra Elite Active 65t Amazon Edition brings Alexa to the best wireless buds

Parker Hall
By
Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Our favorite true wireless headphones are getting even better, as Jabra has partnered with Amazon to launch the Jabra Elite Active 65t Amazon Edition.

The new Amazon Edition comes in a special copper and black color scheme, and allows listeners to engage with Amazon’s Alexa voice control while on the go, while also enabling access to Amazon Music, Audible, and Prime Video with the touch of a button.

“We’re excited to work with Jabra to provide customers with another natural, convenient way to take Alexa on-the-go,” said Pete Thompson, Amazon’s vice president of the Alexa voice service, in a press release. “With Alexa built-in, customers can stream media, manage their calendars, access tens of thousands of skills, and enjoy one-touch access to services like Audible and Amazon Music.”

The addition of Alexa to the Elite Active 65t is a perfect complement to a set of true wireless headphones that are already among the most versatile on the market. They feature up to five hours of battery life, waterproofing, and a tight fit to keep them in your ears during even the most strenuous workouts.

For its part, Jabra seems excited about giving potential buyers yet another reason to consider the Elite Active 65t when shopping for a pair of true wireless earbuds. The Elite Active 65t are currently the third best-selling true wireless in-ears in the United States, and the company believes that by continuing to add functionality and offering new looks, it will continue to grow sales. In addition to the new Amazon Edition, the company has also recently added special new colors like gold beige and copper red to its wireless earbud line.

“Jabra recognizes that voice control is a key driver for the future of wireless communication,” said Calum Macdougal, the company’s senior vice president, in a press release. “Amazon Alexa is getting smarter every day, and we strongly believe that Voice is the user interface of the future. It is with earbuds like the Jabra Elite Active 65t that consumers will be able to experience an enhanced, Alexa-on-the-go experience.”

Listeners also get a cool freebie from Amazon for snagging a pair. Those who buy a set of Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Edition will get three months of Amazon’s Music Unlimited streaming service free. They are currently available for sale on Amazon’s website.

Don't Miss

Samsung’s 85-inch 8K QLED TV arrives this year, and costs less than you’d expect
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
hulu plus ios
Music

Spotify and Hulu add Showtime to $5-per-month college student plan

Spotify and Hulu have extended their popular $5-per-month student bundle to include premium cable channel Showtime, offering those attending an accredited college or university one of the best deals on the internet.
Posted By Parker Hall, Abigail Bassett
Samsung QLED 85-inch 8K TV
Home Theater

Samsung’s 85-inch 8K QLED TV arrives this year, and costs less than you’d expect

Samsung has taken the wraps off its new 85-inch 8K QLED TV, an ultra-premium display featuring the company's most advanced TV technology available to date. The best news? If you've got the cash, you can actually buy one of these monsters…
Posted By Caleb Denison
tv speaker buying guide
Home Theater

Soundbar? Soundbase? Sound ... system? The best TV speaker options, explained

This TV speaker buying guide clearly sets out your speaker options to boost your TV audio for more explosive sound and clearer dialog. Learn about soundbars, soundbases, powered speakers, and home-theater-in-a-box systems.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
8k tv everything you need to know
Home Theater

8K TV explained: Everything you need to know about the future of television

Though it may seem that 4K TVs are relatively new, there's another even higher resolution picture coming very soon: 8K TV. Are you going to need to upgrade? We've got the answers to that question and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk
ultimate ears boom 3 megaboom pricing availability
Home Theater

The Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 aim to make great speakers even better

If you're looking for the power to pump up the party in a portable package, Ultimate Ears' Boom and Megaboom 3 speakers have been among the best options for years now, and with the new Boom 3 and Megaboom 3, they're even better.
Posted By Kris Wouk
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
jaybird x4 pricing availability
Home Theater

The Jaybird X4 wireless in-ears are even tougher than previous models

We liked the Jaybird X3 wireless earbuds enough that they are still among our favorites, but with the new X4, the company has taken in-ears that already had a reputation for being tough and made them even tougher.
Posted By Kris Wouk
sony wh1000xm3 wireless noise canceling headphones hands on revew wh 1000x feat
Home Theater

Ears-on: How Sony’s new WH-1000xM3 headphones raise the bar … again

They’ve done it again. The new Sony WH-1000xM3, announced at IFA 2018, are poised to help the brand retain the crown for the best wireless noise-canceling headphones you can buy. We spent 15 hours with them. Here's what we learned.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Walmart Black Friday
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on TVs, Apple Watches, and more for Labor Day

There are a lot of Labor Day sales to choose from, but nothing quite as expansive as what Walmart has going on right now. Brands like Vizio, Coleman, Apple, Acer, and Dell are all receiving discounts during the Walmart Labor Day sale.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
sony z9f 4k hdr flagship tv announced new master series feature
Home Theater

Sony announces pricing for its stunning A9F and Z9F Master Series TVs

Sony dropped a bombshell of a TV in July, the long-anticipated Z9F. The new flagship 4K HDR LED/LCD TV replaces the venerable Z9D announced two years ago. We dig deep into what makes this TV so special.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Marshall Kilburn II review
Product Review

We’ve been listening to the Marshall Kilburn II, so you’ll have to speak up

You’ll have to speak up, because we’ve been testing the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker -- and it’s shockingly loud. Designed not just for indoors use, this speaker has a battery inside that makes it ideal for outdoor use too…
Posted By Andy Boxall
the big bang theory brings back bob newhart as jedi ghost proton resurgence
Movies & TV

‘The Big Bang Theory’ is ending, but we’ll never forget these 15 guest appearances

The Big Bang Theory will be ending after its upcoming 12th season, and we look back at some of the most memorable, geekiest, and funniest guest stars throughout the last 11 seasons.
Posted By Christine Persaud
sennheiser momentum true wireless
Home Theater

Sennheiser debuts its first-ever true wireless earbuds, new gaming headset at IFA

It was only a matter of time until Sennheiser took on other companies with its own spin on true wireless earbuds. That day has come with the release of the new Momentum True Wireless earbuds.
Posted By Kris Wouk