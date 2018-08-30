Jabra Elite Active 65t Amazon Edition brings Alexa to the best wireless buds

Share

Our favorite true wireless headphones are getting even better, as Jabra has partnered with Amazon to launch the Jabra Elite Active 65t Amazon Edition.

The new Amazon Edition comes in a special copper and black color scheme, and allows listeners to engage with Amazon’s Alexa voice control while on the go, while also enabling access to Amazon Music, Audible, and Prime Video with the touch of a button.

“We’re excited to work with Jabra to provide customers with another natural, convenient way to take Alexa on-the-go,” said Pete Thompson, Amazon’s vice president of the Alexa voice service, in a press release. “With Alexa built-in, customers can stream media, manage their calendars, access tens of thousands of skills, and enjoy one-touch access to services like Audible and Amazon Music.”

The addition of Alexa to the Elite Active 65t is a perfect complement to a set of true wireless headphones that are already among the most versatile on the market. They feature up to five hours of battery life, waterproofing, and a tight fit to keep them in your ears during even the most strenuous workouts.

For its part, Jabra seems excited about giving potential buyers yet another reason to consider the Elite Active 65t when shopping for a pair of true wireless earbuds. The Elite Active 65t are currently the third best-selling true wireless in-ears in the United States, and the company believes that by continuing to add functionality and offering new looks, it will continue to grow sales. In addition to the new Amazon Edition, the company has also recently added special new colors like gold beige and copper red to its wireless earbud line.

“Jabra recognizes that voice control is a key driver for the future of wireless communication,” said Calum Macdougal, the company’s senior vice president, in a press release. “Amazon Alexa is getting smarter every day, and we strongly believe that Voice is the user interface of the future. It is with earbuds like the Jabra Elite Active 65t that consumers will be able to experience an enhanced, Alexa-on-the-go experience.”

Listeners also get a cool freebie from Amazon for snagging a pair. Those who buy a set of Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Edition will get three months of Amazon’s Music Unlimited streaming service free. They are currently available for sale on Amazon’s website.