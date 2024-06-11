 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Jabra will no longer make its Elite wireless earbuds or headphones

By
Jabra Elite 10 earbuds in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

On the same day that Jabra announced its latest generation of wireless earbuds, the company has unexpectedly called it quits for the entire consumer audio category. In a press release that cites the rising costs of competition, GN (Jabra’s parent company) announced its intent to “gradually wind-down its Elite and Talk product lines to further increase focus and resources on more attractive parts of GN’s business.”

The new Gen 2 products — the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Generation 2 — will be the last two product introductions in this product line, but they will remain available through 2024 and beyond. A Jabra spokesperson told Digital Trends that “customers will be able to buy them in the usual online and retail channels, as well as Jabra.com, and products will still be supported throughout their lifetime, as normal.”

Recommended Videos

The decision, in part, is about refocusing on other categories like professional audio, video, and OTC hearing aids, all of which are areas where Jabra has fewer competitors and commands a much greater market share.

Related

“The markets … have changed over time,” said GN Store Nord CEO Peter Karlstromer, “and it is today our assessment that we cannot generate a fair return on investment compared to the many other opportunities we have within our Hearing, Enterprise, and Gaming businesses.”

The announcement marks the end of an era. Jabra was one of the first companies to create wireless earbuds, and its Elite line of products continuously met with positive reviews. At Digital Trends, Jabra Elite earbuds have had an almost constant presence on our list of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

The company’s earbuds developed a reputation for solid sound quality, excellent fit, great controls, and tons of customization via the Jabra Sound+ companion app for iOS and Android.

However, pressure from major brands like Apple, Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose at the top end of the market, as well as competition from budget-friendly options from 1More, Soundcore, and Earfun, squeezed Jabra’s efforts to make products that were both competitive and profitable.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Newest Beats earbuds are just $80, but there’s a catch
Beats Solo Buds in Arctic Purple.

Beats has taken the wraps off its most affordable wireless earbuds yet. The Solo Buds are priced at just $80 -- $70 less than the Beats Studio Buds, which the company will now discontinue. Though they look just like the Studio Buds (and Studio Buds+), there's no battery inside the Solo Buds' case, which reduces size, weight, and presumably, the price, too.

The Solo Buds were revealed alongside the latest version of Beats' Solo on-ear headphones, the Solo 4. While the headphones can be ordered right away, Beats says that the Solo Buds won't be available until June, at which point you'll be able to buy them in your choice of four colors: Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red.

Read more
Nothing’s new earbuds upstage Apple, Google, and Amazon by embedding ChatGPT
Nothing's ChatGPT integration in Nothing OS.

Niche smartphone company Nothing has two new sets of wireless earbuds that go after Apple's AirPods Pro in more ways than one. The Nothing Ear ($149) and Nothing Ear (a) ($99) both offer noise cancellation, hi-res audio, and tight integration with Nothing's phones, but they also provide pinch-to-speak access to ChatGPT, arguably the most popular AI service in the world.

That's a full-frontal assault on the three major voice assistants that currently dominate on smartphones: Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. These assistants are very capable when it comes to simple voice commands like pausing your music or asking about the weather, but they haven't kept pace with Open AI's ChatGPT, which offers more sophisticated tasks and turn-based conversations.

Read more
Marshall’s latest headphones get 100 hours of battery life and wireless charging
Marshall Major V headphones.

Marshall has updated its popular Major on-ear wireless headphones and Minor wireless earbuds with new features, while keeping the same authentic Marshall amplifier styling that has earned the brand a lot of customers. The Marshall Major V ($149) and Marshall Minor IV ($129) are available for pre-order starting April 16 at marshall.com and will begin shipping on April 23.

The Marshall Major V (pictured above) are the company's latest generation of on-ear wireless headphones. On the outside, there's almost no way to distinguish them from their predecessors, except perhaps for a slightly deeper black color.

Read more