Now that this JBL soundbar is $340 off, you can give your TV the sound it always wanted

Amazing Deal The JBL Bar 5.1-channel soundbar on a white background.
When it comes to home theater sound, pulse-pounding audio is a dream many of us have but may not have the available space to achieve. Fortunately, there are plenty of soundbars on the market these days, serving as a crucial middle-ground between the tiny speakers on your TV and a full-fledged Atmos configuration. And today, there’s a great discount on a top-rated soundbar from JBL:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL 5.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Sub (model JBL2GBAR51IMBLKAM), you’ll only pay $260. At full price, this model sells for $600.

Why you should buy the JBL 5.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Sub

Engineered to emulate a complete 5.1 surround system, this JBL soundbar-subwoofer combo is far more than a simple enhancement for your TV. With HDMI and digital optical connectivity, you’ll be up and running in no time. There’s also a USB port should you want to connect a flash drive with external media. Power it on and let the five full-range drivers and two tweeters envelop you in a massive soundstage, complete with highs, mids, and lows. Speaking of lows, the included wireless sub has a 10-inch woofer, which does a terrific job of bringing the bass!

You’ll also be able to switch over to Bluetooth mode for wireless music streaming from a phone, tablet, or PC. You can even connect the soundbar to Wi-Fi to take advantage of Chromecast and AirPlay 2. And thanks to JBL MultiBeam technology, this 5.1 bar automatically calibrates to deliver the best sound based on the room it’s hanging out in.

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to last, but it’s one of the best soundbar deals we’ve seen since Black Friday. Take $340 off the JBL 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Sub when you order today. You may also want to check out our lists of the best Bose deals for some great JBL alternatives, as well as our roundup of the best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more audio markdowns!

