The JBL Charge 6 is out, so the Charge 5 is on sale

Reviewed By Digital Trends JBL Charge 5 side view.
Ted Kritsonis / Digital Trends

Spring is in full force, which means we’re all going to be getting outdoors more than usual. And what better way to reign in the warmer weather than with a killer playlist you can share with others? The best Bluetooth speakers are the tools for the job, and this week, Walmart is offering a fantastic discount on a portable setup we all know and love: 

For a limited time, the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker is discounted to $130 from its $180 MSRP. We just reviewed the Charge 6, so we’re guessing we’ll start seeing more markdowns like this one on these older models. 

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5

We tested the Charge 5 back in October 2023, and reviewer Ted Kritsonis said, “Everyone will hear the JBL Charge 5 once you start cranking it up.” We praised the Charge 5 for its rugged build, loud performance, and IP67 rating, among other wins. Not only will you not have to worry about dirt and water, but the Charge 5’s impressive 20-hour battery life is another worry you can pull off the table. (Volume and certain settings have the final say on battery life, though). 

Out of the box, the Charge 5 delivers strong sound quality with plenty of vocal and instrument articulation. There’s a good amount of kick in the low-end, too, but if you want even more thump and rumble, you can download the JBL app to change audio presets or create your own sound profile. You’ll also be able to use the app to pair two JBL PartyBoost speakers together for stereo playback. 

We’re not sure how long this current sale will last, so today could be the last day to save for a while. Take $50 off the JBL Charge 5 when you buy at Walmart right now, and be sure to check out our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, best Walmart deals, and best Sonos deals for even more discounts on top AV products. 

