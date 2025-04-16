JBL Charge 6 review: Why a simple strap makes it the perfect portable speaker

JBL Charge 6 MSRP $200.00 Score Details “More powerful and portable than ever, the Charge 6 makes a great music companion.” Pros Rugged and waterproof

JBL’s Charge series of portable Bluetooth speakers has been a perennial favorite for those who want powerful tunes to go. It’s easy to see why. With a rugged build, a big battery that can also be used to charge your other devices, and enough volume to power a mid-size pool party, the Charge is hard to beat. Now that JBL has rolled out the Charge 6, it’s an even more compelling product, but maybe not for the reasons you’re thinking.

Getting a handle on the situation

Out of the box, the Charge 6 looks unchanged from its predecessor, the JBL Charge 5. It’s the same cylindrical shape with the same rugged woven fabric wrap, bearing the same oversized JBL logo. Even the weight, at 2.1 pounds, is the same.

But it’s the little differences that count. The Charge 6 can float and is now more waterproof than before (IP68 versus IP67), and JBL has added drop-proofing too. The base has been reshaped to give it a more solid stance on flat surfaces — the Charge 5 was easy to roll backward or forward — and the rubberized ends that protect the two passive radiators now have four “legs” instead of three. JBL has also separated the controls for power, Bluetooth, and Auracast from those that manage play/pause and volume up/down, making it easier to access the most frequently used buttons.

Still, the biggest and best change has to be the included strap. It can do double-duty as a wrist strap or a carry handle, and it fundamentally changes the experience of toting the speaker around. You can get away without a handle on a smaller speaker like the JBL Flip 7 or the Beats Pill, but at just over two pounds, a bigger speaker like the Charge 6 can be a handful.

By comparison, most similarly sized speakers often lack any kind of carrying assistance. The older Charge 5 doesn’t come with any carrying accessories, and the speaker doesn’t have a built-in spot to attach one if you bought your own. The UE Everboom has a small accessory loop on the back, but it’s only designed for a carabiner. The Monster DNA Max has a wrist strap, but it’s not as comfortable to use as the Charge 6’s strap.

I know, it seems like a small thing. However, I now happily carry the Charge 6 from room to room during the day, whereas the Charge 5 tended to stay put.

Sadly, JBL hasn’t equipped the Charge 6 with a mic for speakerphone capability. And while it can connect to external digital sources via its USB-C port, there’s no aux input for analog sources.

JBL Charge 6 specs

Bigger (and sometimes better) sound

As I said in the intro, Charge speakers have long been a great choice for get-togethers, especially outdoors, thanks to their impressive power (considering their size). On this front, the Charge 6 doesn’t disappoint.

JBL says the Charge 6 has a slightly higher maximum wattage than the Charge 5 (45 versus 40 watts), but the most noticeable difference is the inclusion of EQ presets and a more comprehensive equalizer in the JBL Portables app. These settings, combined with a new AI Sound algorithm, let the Charge 6 pump out stronger bass and clearer highs, with less distortion than its predecessor.

There is, however, something about the new tuning that tends to over-emphasize the highest frequencies. It’s most noticeable when using the Energetic preset. I’m especially sensitive to this kind of thing, but if it bugs you too, the easy answer is to use the custom EQ option in the app and reduce the level of the highs.

With USB Audio too

I’m still not entirely sure how valuable USB Audio is on a portable speaker like the Charge 6, but I’m glad to have the option. When plugged into a compatible USB-C port on a computer or smartphone (you’ll need to press and hold the play button as you plug it in), the Charge 6 can process lossless digital audio, for a smoother overall sound than you get with Bluetooth.

The improvement won’t be night and day for most folks, and if you don’t have a lossless source of music like Apple Music or Qobuz, you won’t get any benefit at all. Still, that over-emphasis on high frequencies I noticed via Bluetooth is substantially reduced when playing via USB Audio.

If you’re listening critically, you may notice greater detail, particularly through the mids.

Expanded audio sharing

The Charge 6, like almost all of JBL’s portables and party speakers announced since 2024, uses Auracast for audio sharing. Like the now-discontinued Party Boost feature, it’s easy to create stereo pairs or multi-speaker groups using Auracast, but now you’ve got more choice. The Charge 6 can share with any other JBL Auracast speaker with no limit on the number. If the speaker is in Bluetooth range, it can be added to the group.

I tried it with a Flip 7 and it worked like a charm, quickly grabbing the Flip’s audio and playing it back in perfect sync.

Charging, simplified

Previous Charge models used one port for charging the speaker and a second port for charging external devices. The Charge 6 simplifies this with a single USB-C port for both activities. That’s one less cable to bring with you (as long as all of your devices are USB-C compatible).

Speaking of cables, you’ll need to use your own or buy one: the Charge 6 doesn’t come with its own in the box.

More power

Speaking of charging, you’ll have a bit more battery capacity to play with when juicing up your other devices. The Charge 6 has a 34-watt-hour battery versus the Charge 5’s 27-watt-hour cell. This also translates into longer play time on the speaker. JBL claims you can get 24 hours of regular playback, plus an additional 4 hours if you switch to Playtime Boost mode (which disables the EQ function). The Charge 5, for its part, maxes out at 20 hours.

Conclusion

New Bluetooth speakers are constantly appearing. I haven’t, for instance, tried Sony’s new $200 Ult Field 3, or LG’s new $200 XBoom Bounce. They may perform better than the Charge 6 in some areas, such as battery life or sound quality, but neither has USB Audio, Auracast sharing, or that awesome convertible strap.

In fact, the Charge 6’s top competition might come from the Charge 5, which you’ll now see regularly discounted until JBL runs out of stock. If you can grab it for $150 or less, I think you should. The Charge 6 is better, no question, but for most folks, the fifth-gen speaker is still just fine.