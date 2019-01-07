Digital Trends
Home Theater

JBL/Harman launch smart soundbar, new speakers, and a guitar amp/speaker combo

Parker Hall
By
jbl harman 2019 lineup ces partybox

JBL and parent company Harmon Audio have announced four compelling new speaker lines that the companies will showcase at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week.

Wireless audio is the big theme in this year’s lineup, with JBL announcing a soundbar and two wireless speaker lines, and Harmon Kardon announcing a new high-end home theater line that can wirelessly create a 5.1 surround sound system.

The new JBL Link Bar, the company’s soundbar solution, will feature both Android TV and Google Assistant built-in, allowing buyers immediate access to smart TV functionality should their TV set not already include it. It also means that content searching on YouTube and other platforms will be extremely easy, thanks to Google Assistant’s excellent voice search functionality.

That, plus built-in Chromecast mean that you’ll be able to easily watch your favorite films and TV shows without ever grabbing a remote. The Link Bar will retail for $400 (with an optional subwoofer that costs $300), and will be available for purchase this spring.

JBL also announced two different lines of portable speaker, the most interesting of which is called the JBL PartyBox. The new PartyBox will come in 200-, 300-, and 1000-watt sizes, and is designed to be the perfect portable party solution — it will even come with built-in guitar and microphone inputs, should you want to jam out on the go. In addition to stereo sound, each PartyBox will feature built-in lighting, so you can truly feel like a rock star while blasting your favorite music. The PartyBox speakers will cost $350, $450, and $1000, respectively, and will be available in July.

Those interested in something a bit lighter in weight will be interested in JBL’s new Flip 5 speaker. The latest addition to the company’s cylindrical Bluetooth speaker line (that we’ve been big fans of for years) features an all-new acoustic design for even better sound. It will retail for just $100, and will hit the market in spring.

Last but not least, Harmon Kardon has announced a brand-new smart speaker line called the Citation Series. Built with Google Assistant on board, the new Citation Series comes in eight different sizes (from the tabletop One model to a pair of floor-standing speakers), and is designed to be configurable into an extremely high-fidelity 5.1 surround sound system. Price range from $200 for the small One model to $2,500 for the floor-standing towersn. The speakers are currently available on Harmon Kardon’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)
Up Next

Kasa Smart debuts A.I.-based smart home platform with security and lighting
A Star Is Born
Home Theater

‘Star Is Born’ ear doctor tells us how to avoid Jackson Maine’s hearing issues

Nobody wants to endure the incessant ringing in the ears of Bradley Cooper’s character in 2018’s popular music flick. Here’s how to avoid hearing damage, according to the film’s real-life ear doctor.
Posted By Parker Hall
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
Home Theater

B&O’s Beoplay E8 earbuds eliminate the need for any wires

Fully wireless earbuds are all the rage and rightfully so -- no cables is a huge convenience. Later this year, thanks to B&O's Beoplay E8 2.0 earbuds, even the charging case will be wireless ... for a price.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a look at the best 4K television deals for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best action movies on netflix thor ragnarok featured
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies on Netflix right now

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol
best comedies on netflix the little hours featured
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Happy Gilmore to The Emperor's New Groove.
Posted By Will Nicol, Kailla Coomes
Annihilation review
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best shows on hulu venture bros featured
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Killing Eve'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers mads mikkelsen arctic
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Arctic,’ ‘The Prodigy,’ ‘The Drone,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's trailers for Arctic, The Prodigy, and The Drone, among others.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Apple Airplay
Home Theater

Samsung adding iTunes and AirPlay 2 to its smart TVs is a genius move

A groundbreaking new partnership announced ahead of CES 2019 sees Samsung as the first to offer Apple's iTunes movies and TV shows as well as AirPlay 2 outside of the company's walled garden. Will it be a long-term exclusive?
Posted By Caleb Denison
best new shows and movies to stream atlanta season 2
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Atlanta’ season 2, ‘Logan,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The second season of Atlanta, Logan, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
nuheara iqbuds max ces 2019 lifestyle
Home Theater

Nuheara’s IQbuds MAX cancel outside noise so you can hear more clearly

With an improved ability to cancel unwanted outside noises, and five times more processing power than the IQbuds Boost, Nuheara's IQbuds MAX look to take the top spot amid the fast-growing hearables market segment.
Posted By Simon Cohen