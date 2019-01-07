Share

JBL and parent company Harmon Audio have announced four compelling new speaker lines that the companies will showcase at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week.

Wireless audio is the big theme in this year’s lineup, with JBL announcing a soundbar and two wireless speaker lines, and Harmon Kardon announcing a new high-end home theater line that can wirelessly create a 5.1 surround sound system.

More CES 2019 coverage Our CES 2019 Hub: The latest news, hands-on reviews, and more Samsung adding iTunes and AirPlay 2 to its smart TVs is a genius move These in-ear headphones are apparently comfortable enough to sleep in Klipsch’s first true wireless earbuds arrive ahead of CES 2019

The new JBL Link Bar, the company’s soundbar solution, will feature both Android TV and Google Assistant built-in, allowing buyers immediate access to smart TV functionality should their TV set not already include it. It also means that content searching on YouTube and other platforms will be extremely easy, thanks to Google Assistant’s excellent voice search functionality.

That, plus built-in Chromecast mean that you’ll be able to easily watch your favorite films and TV shows without ever grabbing a remote. The Link Bar will retail for $400 (with an optional subwoofer that costs $300), and will be available for purchase this spring.

JBL also announced two different lines of portable speaker, the most interesting of which is called the JBL PartyBox. The new PartyBox will come in 200-, 300-, and 1000-watt sizes, and is designed to be the perfect portable party solution — it will even come with built-in guitar and microphone inputs, should you want to jam out on the go. In addition to stereo sound, each PartyBox will feature built-in lighting, so you can truly feel like a rock star while blasting your favorite music. The PartyBox speakers will cost $350, $450, and $1000, respectively, and will be available in July.

Those interested in something a bit lighter in weight will be interested in JBL’s new Flip 5 speaker. The latest addition to the company’s cylindrical Bluetooth speaker line (that we’ve been big fans of for years) features an all-new acoustic design for even better sound. It will retail for just $100, and will hit the market in spring.

Last but not least, Harmon Kardon has announced a brand-new smart speaker line called the Citation Series. Built with Google Assistant on board, the new Citation Series comes in eight different sizes (from the tabletop One model to a pair of floor-standing speakers), and is designed to be configurable into an extremely high-fidelity 5.1 surround sound system. Price range from $200 for the small One model to $2,500 for the floor-standing towersn. The speakers are currently available on Harmon Kardon’s website.