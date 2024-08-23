 Skip to main content
This 48-inch OLED TV is on sale for under $800

The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.
You probably didn’t think you can get a brand new OLED TV for under $800 from this year’s back to school TV deals, but Best Buy is proving us all wrong with its offer for the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $1,500, it’s all the way down to only $747 following a $753 discount. That’s less than half-price for this gorgeous screen, and you’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain. It’s part of Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale, which ends on August 25, but since there’s a chance that stocks run out sooner, you should buy this OLED TV right now.

Why you should buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV

LG, which dominates our list of the best OLED TVs, released the LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV earlier this year. OLED technology, which uses organic light-emitting diodes that provide all of the TV’s light, enables perfect black levels when these OLEDs are turned off. The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV combines this benefit with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp visuals, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in terms of both video and audio while in the comfort of your own living room. It also comes with LG’s webOS platform for access to all of the popular streaming services, and LG Channels for free content that you can watch any time.

In addition to perfect blacks, our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison highlights other advantages that you can get with the LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV. You’ll also get superior response time for crisp images during action-packed scenes, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, less power consumption for lower electricity bills, and better eye comfort due to less intense blue light emissions.

Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale gives you the chance to buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV for less than half its original price, ahead of the official launch of Labor Day TV deals. Instead of $1,500, a $753 discount means you’ll only have to pay $747, which is a massive steal considering everything that you’ll get with this OLED TV. The offer is only expected to last until Aug. 25 though — if stocks hold until then — so we highly recommend completing your purchase of the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
