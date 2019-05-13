Digital Trends
Walmart kicks off an unmissable deal on a 43-inch LG 4K TV

Josh Levenson
lg 4k tv deal 49uk6300pue walmart uhd 49 inch

Every now and then a deal on 4K TV surfaces that’s too good to miss, and this just so happens to be one of those occasions — with Walmart dropping the price of a 49-inch LG 4K Ultra HD smart TV by $270, propelling it below the budget threshold.

Most TVs available for less than $400 are of the budget nature and therefore have a weakness or two, but the same can’t be said for the LG on offer — and that’s because it’s a $600 mid-to-high-end TV that’s been reduced to $330 for a limited time.

Still, at $330, the 49-inch LG 49UK6300PUE isn’t cheap. Fear not, though, for Walmart has teamed up with financing giant Affirm to allow customers to split the cost over the course of a year (with some interest thrown in) for $32 per month.

So, what does the 49UK6300PUE bring to the table? Well, aside from being equipped with a 4K LED screen that’s crisp, sharp, and has a fantastic default color profile out of the box, it has three HDMI slots, Wi-Fi, and multi-format HDR 10, too.

What customers ought to be most interested in, however, is the fact that the television can take HD and Full HD content (that’s 720p and 1080p, respectively) and spin it into 4K Ultra HD, while also being able to showcase native 4K Ultra HD (2160p).

On the software front, the 49UK6300PUE can be used with a host of different virtual assistants, like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as LG’s own Intelligent Voice Recognition, which can handle a slew of different commands, such as:

  • “Stream Daredevil through Netflix.”
  • “Switch to HDMI 2.”
  • “Mute the volume.”
  • “Turn off at 11 p.m., then back on at 8 a.m.”

As we said earlier, this really is a deal that’s too good to miss. If you aren’t sold, head over to our buying guide to find out all about what makes a fantastic TV and you’ll see the 49UK6300PUE ticks all the required boxes and then some.

That said, if you’re after something a little bigger, check out our list of the best 4K TV deals available right now. There’s a massive 65-inch model for $650, a 55-inch Samsung for $600, and a 75-inch Samsung QLED for $1,978 (a bit steep, we know).

