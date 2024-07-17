Whenever we see a deal on an LG OLED promo, we get a little extra excited. For years, LG has produced some of the best OLED TVs on the market, and 2024 models have been available for some time now. One of the best markdowns we’ve seen is actually straight from LG, and it’s for one of the best sets of 2024. It just so happens to be one of the best Prime Day TV deals too! For a limited time, you can take home the LG 55-inch C4 Series OLED for only $1,500. Normally priced at $2,000, you can put that $500 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day soundbar deals we dug up!

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series OLED

LG’s OLED TVs have been gathering awards, industry praise, and excellent word-of-mouth for over a decade, and the C4 Series OLED is the latest addition to the fanfare. For those unaware, OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diodes, which is fancy way of saying the C4 doesn’t have LED backlights. Instead, each of the 8.3 million pixels are totally self-emissive, meaning they can individually be turned on or off. This is why LG OLEDs can achieve the inky black levels once associated with plasma TVs.

Powered by LG’s Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 7, the C4 brings some of the most exceptional 4K upscaling to the table. Everything from 1080p down to 360p gets a nice boost in the picture quality department, and because we’re dealing with one of LG’s evo models, you can expect great peak brightness levels too. Mind you, it’s not the kind of illumination you’ll get with a QLED set(we have a list of Prime Day QLED deals too!), but it’s dang good for an OLED!

Additional features include four HDMI 2.1 inputs, AirPlay 2, and LG’s webOS 24 UI for streaming Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It’s hard to say just how long this markdown is going to last, so if you’ve been shopping around for a 55-inch TV deal, we can’t recommend this one enough:

Save $500 when you purchase the LG 55-inch C4 Series OLED directly through LG. And on your way out, why not take a look at some of the other best OLED TV Prime Day deals we’ve been finding!