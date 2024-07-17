 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG cut the price of the 55-inch C4 OLED TV by $500 for Prime Day

By
LG C4 OLED
Douglas Murray / Digital Trends

Whenever we see a deal on an LG OLED promo, we get a little extra excited. For years, LG has produced some of the best OLED TVs on the market, and 2024 models have been available for some time now. One of the best markdowns we’ve seen is actually straight from LG, and it’s for one of the best sets of 2024. It just so happens to be one of the best Prime Day TV deals too! For a limited time, you can take home the LG 55-inch C4 Series OLED for only $1,500. Normally priced at $2,000, you can put that $500 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day soundbar deals we dug up!

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series OLED

LG’s OLED TVs have been gathering awards, industry praise, and excellent word-of-mouth for over a decade, and the C4 Series OLED is the latest addition to the fanfare. For those unaware, OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diodes, which is fancy way of saying the C4 doesn’t have LED backlights. Instead, each of the 8.3 million pixels are totally self-emissive, meaning they can individually be turned on or off. This is why LG OLEDs can achieve the inky black levels once associated with plasma TVs.

Powered by LG’s Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 7, the C4 brings some of the most exceptional 4K upscaling to the table. Everything from 1080p down to 360p gets a nice boost in the picture quality department, and because we’re dealing with one of LG’s evo models, you can expect great peak brightness levels too. Mind you, it’s not the kind of illumination you’ll get with a QLED set(we have a list of Prime Day QLED deals too!), but it’s dang good for an OLED!

Additional features include four HDMI 2.1 inputs, AirPlay 2, and LG’s webOS 24 UI for streaming Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It’s hard to say just how long this markdown is going to last, so if you’ve been shopping around for a 55-inch TV deal, we can’t recommend this one enough:

Save $500 when you purchase the LG 55-inch C4 Series OLED directly through LG. And on your way out, why not take a look at some of the other best OLED TV Prime Day deals we’ve been finding!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Buy may have won Prime Day with this TV deal
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV on a white background.

Prime Day deals are back and better than ever, especially if you're looking for some solid home theater deals. Prime Day TCL TV deals are so numerous we’re getting a little dizzy just trying to keep up! Fortunately, we save the written word for the savings that matter most, and Prime Day TV deals deserve a special kind of spotlighting. That being said, we found a promo that’s very much worth writing home about: For a limited time, you can take home the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series for only $230. At full price, this TV goes for $450. Put the $200 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day soundbar deals. Why don’t ya?!

Why you should buy the TCL Q5 Series
The TCL Q5 Series is a perfect example of what makes TCL stand out as a TV brand: Even when the cost is super-low, they're selling a well-made QLED set that delivers the kind of brightness, colors, and contrast normally reserved for higher-priced models. The Q5 Series is a 4K TV, too, and TCL’s picture upscaling is nothing to shake a stick at. Whether you’re watching basic cable or an older non-HD movie, the Q5 will use its extra pixels to get you as close to 4K pictures as possible!

Read more
Samsung has special deal on 83-inch OLED amid Prime Day deals
A press image of the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED television.

You may know that the official Prime Day deals from Amazon have started today and will go on until tomorrow. But what you may not realize is that manufacturers and retailers from other stores are also have sales that just so happen to be on the very same days. This deal, coming from Samsung, is one of the best Prime Day TV deals, and it doesn't even come from Amazon. Between today and tomorrow get the absolutely giant 83-inch Samsung OLED S90C for just $2,800. That's a savings of $2,600 off of the usual $5,400 price for the TV. To get these massive savings, tap the button below. Otherwise, keep reading to learn more about this TV.

 
Why you should buy the 83-inch Samsung OLED S90C
Aside from the already astounding deal price, this Samsung TV has two primary features that make it worthy of your attention: Size and screen tech. The 83-inches of this TV are impressive (we have a very-slightly-less-impressive collection of 82-inch TV Prime Day deals as well) if you can make them work for your home. For a good quality Samsung TV of this size, you should normally expect to pay $3,000 or more, even with discounts applied. Next, it is one of the best OLED TVs. When we compare the two leading screen techs of today, OLED vs QLED, we generally prefer OLED TVs for their black levels, contrast, smooth viewing, and wider viewing angles.

Read more
One of our favorite OLED TVs has an unbeatable Prime Day price
LG C3 OLED

Prime Day deals have dropped and we're seeing some of the best discounts we could have hoped for. When it comes to Prime Day OLED TV deals, one of the best brands in the business is and always has been LG. In fact, for a long time, LG OLEDs were the only OLEDs you could buy. If you’re looking for a TV that delivers cinematic colors and contrast, an OLED is probably the best type of set for the job, and we found an amazing deal on Woot as part of Prime Day: For a limited time, you can take home the LG 65-inch C3 Series for only $1,348. The retail price of this TV is $2,500, so you’ll be saving more than $1,150!

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED
The LG C3 OLED was one of our favorite OLED TVs for 2023, an opinion shared by many. Unlike traditional OLEDs that tend to suffer in rooms with a lot of lighting, the C3 was designed to withstand glare and other ambient distractions. This is thanks in part to LG’s proprietary panel, which uses a technology called Brightness Booster to combat these screen maladies. 

Read more