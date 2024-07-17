We’re always on the lookout for 65-inch Prime Day TV deals, but we couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw how cheap this LG OLED is: As part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, you can purchase the LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED for $1,400. That’s an extra $200 off one of the best OLED TVs we’ve ever tested.

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED

For years now, LG has been the signature TV brand for OLED technology, and until Samsung and Sony started making their own OLED sets not long ago, LG was pretty much the only game in town. The C3 Series was one of our favorite OLEDs for 2023, with overall peak brightness, colors, and contrast all being major wins in our book.

As to the former, you usually don’t hear about OLEDs getting exceptionally bright, but LG had different plans in mind for its evo lineup. Supported by LG’s Brightness Booster Max, the LG C3 actually holds up pretty nicely in well-lit rooms, but looks its best in darker viewing areas. Speaking of picture quality: the C3 was also one of our favorite 2023 sets when it came to HDR performance and color details. And thanks to Filmmaker Mode, you’ll be able to watch 4K UHD movies exactly the way the writer-director intended for you to see it!

The C3 Series is a fantastic gaming TV too. Each of the four HDMI 2.1 ports are 2.1 certified, so motion clarity and overall lag shouldn’t be much of an issue. As far as additional entertainment goes, the C3 is equipped with LG’s webOS 23 UI for all things smart. Stream Netflix, mirror your iPhone screen, and so much more!

We’re not sure just how long these OLED TV Prime Day deals are going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save $200 when you buy the LG 65-inch C3 Series, and be sure to check out some of the other Prime Day TV deals we found!