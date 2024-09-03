For those who are willing to shell out a significant amount on OLED TV deals, you may as well enjoy some savings with your purchase through this offer from LG for the 77-inch LG G4 OLED 4K TV. A $499 discount, which started with this year’s Labor Day TV deals, drops its price from $4,599 to $4,100, but we don’t think it will last long. There’s a chance that the bargain is gone as soon as tomorrow, so if you’re thinking about buying this OLED TV, we highly recommend completing the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG G4 OLED 4K TV

The LG G4 OLED 4K TV scored a rating of 9 out of 10 stars in our review, which is high enough to claim the top spot in our list of the best OLED TVs. It deserves these distinctions simply because it’s an amazing TV that features outstanding brightness and astounding accuracy, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos creating a cinematic experience within the walls of your home. You’ll have access to all of the streaming channels that you’re subscribed to through the webOS platform, but you’ll also get free content with LG Channels.

If you can’t decide between getting the LG G4 OLED 4K TV or a QLED TV, our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison should give you a better idea on their differences. You’ll want to get an OLED TV if you want to enjoy the perfect black levels that no other type of TV can achieve, and if you’ll make use of the superior response time that enable lag-free gaming. OLED TVs are also excellent for large rooms as the wide viewing angles will let you watch from anywhere, and they consume less power while also keeping your eyes more comfortable.

It’s pretty obvious that the 77-inch LG G4 OLED 4K TV is expensive, even after LG’s $499 discount from Labor Day sales that brings its price down to $4,100 from $4,599. However, there’s also no question that it’s going to be worth every single penny, so it’s a huge bonus if you’re able to get the OLED TV for cheaper than usual. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before you lose the chance at savings though, so if you’re interested in the 77-inch LG G4 OLED 4K TV, you need to add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible.