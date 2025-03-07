The LG B4 Series 83-inch OLED has a huge discount today

When it comes to premium OLED TVs, one of the best brands in the business is LG. For years, this award-winning manufacturer has put out some of the best OLED TVs, producing sets as small as 42 inches and others as large as 83 inches! As it turns out, there’s a great sale going on for the latter:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 83-inch B4 Series OLED, you’ll only pay $2,300. The full MSRP on this model is $3,000. It’s one of the best 85-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a long time, so don’t miss out!

Why you should buy the LG B4 Series OLED

The LG B4 Series OLED is a fantastic TV for movie fans and gamers. In terms of the former, the B4 Series uses LG’s a8 AI Processor for down-to-the-pixel picture processing and 4K upscaling. The B4 Series also has a native 120Hz refresh rate and support for every HDR format except HDR10+. This means content like action films and sports won’t be subject to motion blur.

The LG B4 Series supports Filmmaker Mode as part of the TV’s Dolby Vision support. When watching a movie in 4K HDR, this setting ensures that colors, contrast, and brightness are as close to the filmmaker’s intent as possible. Other noteworthy picture features include HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four ports and enough SDR brightness to overcome glare in a brightly lit room.

Apps, casting, and smart home controls are made available by LG’s webOS 24, giving you access to Netflix, Disney+, and hundreds of live free TV stations. We’re not sure how long this big markdown is going to stick around, but we wouldn’t wait for too long if you’re thinking you may go for it. Save $700 when you order the LG 83-inch B4 Series OLED today.

