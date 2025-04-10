 Skip to main content
Own this massive LG 4K TV for as little as $800 today

LG may best be known for its stunning OLED TVs, but the industry-lauded brand also happens to produce some great LED models. One of these sets, the incredible UQ7070 Series, is actually on sale today.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the 86-inch size of this 4K LED for only $800. This offer is only available at Walmart. 

Why you should buy the LG UQ7070 Series

Released in 2022, the LG UQ7070 uses an earlier version of LG’s a-Series processor that still delivers one heck of a picture in 2025. Expect vibrant and lifelike colors and the kind of contrast levels you’d be more apt to find from an OLED screen.

The UQ7070 has a native 120Hz refresh rate, too, which is all the more critical when you’re talking about a panel of this size. Fast-moving content (like sports, action movies, and video games) tends to generate motion blur, but the UQ Series leverages its powerful processing to reduce ghosting as much as possible. 

LG’s webOS 22 software provides smart TV features. This interactive hub gives you access to popular apps like Netflix, Max, and Disney Plus, along with hundreds of free TV stations and other web-connected features. 

Save $300 when you purchase the LG 86-inch UQ7070 Series 4K LED today, and be sure to check out our roundups of the best LG TV deals, best 85-inch TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG tech! 

