If you’ve been patiently waiting for your chance to buy LG’s giant, new 88-inch 8K OLED TV, we’ve got bad news: You should have pre-ordered while you had the chance. Back then, the world’s first 8K OLED TV would only have set you back $34,000. But now that the TV is on the cusp of its international release in the U.S. and several other countries, you’re going to have to put down another $8,000 to get your hands on one. We’d argue that it’s hard to put a price on happiness, but LG has definitely taken a stab at it: The LG Signature Z9 88-inch Class 8K Smart OLED TV with A.I. ThinQ will be priced at $42,000, according to Engadget.

The Z9 isn’t just the first 8K OLED TV — it’s also the biggest OLED TV so far, at 88-inches. That’s a mere 11 inches bigger than the 4K, 77-inch C8 series (until now the biggest OLED TV LG has sold), and yet the C8 currently sells for just $5,500, which is a stark reminder of how difficult (and thus expensive) it is to produce increasingly large OLED panels. Of course, it likely won’t be long until the Z9’s stratospheric price tag begins to fall to earth. We’ve already spotted one retailer that lists the Z9 for just $30,000.

LG wil soon have its first real OLED competitor. Samsung has announced that not only will it be getting back into the OLED game — which it had abandoned in favor of its quantum dot QLED technology — it will also be bringing some of those tiny dots to the OLED table, possibly improving on what is already the best display technology you can currently buy.

Quantum dots won’t make it cheaper or easier to create massive-scale OLED displays, so if it’s the sheer size of the Z9 that has you in awe, we suspect microLED TV will soon be the king of the hill for big screens. With its approach based on many smaller panels, it can achieve the kind of scale and cost-effectiveness that will likely never be possible with traditional OLED or even LED TVs. That’s not for lack of trying — ahead of this year’s 2019 IFA electronics show, Sharp showed off the largest LED TV in the world.

Interestingly, LG is using the launch of the Z9 as an opportunity to subtly take a swipe at all of the other 8K TVs that will likely start to flood the market in the next 12 to 18 months. LG wants you to know that not all 8K TVs are alike and that you should be paying close attention to the fine print. LG has worked with the International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM) to ensure its 8K TVs meet this organization’s minimum standards, which describe how TV resolution is perceived by the human eye. Their key measurement unit for this standard is Contrast Modulation (CM). The higher the CM percentage, the better, but the minimum is 25% for images and 50% for text.

“An 8K TV with a CM value that is lower than these required thresholds does not deliver real 8K, even though the TV may in fact have the sufficient number (7,680 x 4,320) of pixels,” LG claims. Needless to say, both the 8K OLED Z9, and LG’s new Nanocell 8K TV, both exceed these thresholds by a lot, with CM values in the 90% range for both measurements.

So far, there’s no official word on which retailers will sell the Z9 OLED TV, but you can keep an eye on LG’s product page, which will be updated once more information is available.

