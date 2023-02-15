 Skip to main content
The best TV you can buy is $1200 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The 97-inch LG OLED EVO G2.
LG

LG has one of the best TV deals around with $1,200 off the exceptional 65-inch LG G2 Evo Gallery OLED TV. Normally priced at $3,200, it’s down to $2,000 for a limited time only making it a far more affordable option for anyone seeking out the best home cinema technology. Unlikely to stay at this price for long, let’s take a look at one of the best OLED TV deals we’ve seen in a while.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG G2 Evo Gallery OLED TV

OLED technology is increasingly the must-have TV tech for anyone who wants the best picture quality. Thanks to it working by having each pixel on screen lighting up independently, you get brighter and more vibrant scenes with perfect blacks all at once. It provides a consistently beautiful picture whether you’re watching TV, playing a game, or taking in a movie.

In the case of the 65-inch LG G2 Evo Gallery OLED TV, you’re getting the absolute best experience. It’s so good that it tops our list of the best TVs as well as the best OLED TVs. That’s thanks to it providing class-leading brightness, alongside outstanding color accuracy. The TV has four HDMI 2.1 inputs, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and variable refresh rate support for gamers. There’s also support for HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ, and HLG formats, so all your movies are going to look amazing.

It’s LG’s brightest OLED ever with its gallery design created so you can mount it on your wall, so it looks like a piece of art. Using LG Brightness Booster Max in combination with LG’s a9 processor, it has advanced picture algorithms to ensure it looks fantastic at all times. It’ll also upscale all your non-4K content, so you get the best picture every time. Besides great picture quality, you also get 2-channel audio that is up-mixed into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound to give you a cinema-style experience aurally too.

With the latest LG webOS, you’ll also be able to easily find all your favorite shows and movies on numerous streaming platforms, with voice assistant support, included to save you pressing buttons. The ultimate TV, you’re going to love everything about the65-inch LG G2 Evo Gallery OLED TV.

Normally priced at $3,200, the 65-inch LG G2 Evo Gallery OLED TV is down to $2,000 for a strictly limited time only at LG. The perfect chance to upgrade your TV viewing for a long time to come, it won’t stick around for long. Snap it up now and reap the many benefits it provides.

