We gave this OLED TV a 9 out of 10, and it’s on sale today

If you’re looking to snag one of the best TVs on the market, then going for an OLED TV makes a lot of sense, and even more so if you snag the LG OLED Evo. In fact, it’s such a great TV that our editor at large, Caleb Denison, thinks that everyone should own one, and it’s hard to disagree. Granted, this 65-inch model is a bit on the pricier side, usually going for around $2,700, but you can snag it right now for just $1,697, which is still a bit pricey but a considerable discount on the usual price you’d get it for.

Why you should buy the LG OLED evo C4 TV

So what makes this 65-inch LG evo C4 such a great TV? Well, for starters, it has some incredibly rich color and contrast, something that can easily compete at around the same level as Samsung’s best OLED TVs, or maybe one degree lower, which is still excellent. It supports HDR10, which isn’t a surprise, but it can also hit a whopping 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Sure, you could potentially beat that in one or two other TVs, but for the most part, anything but direct and unobstructed sunlight should be fine.

Video processing doesn’t stop there, as the evo C4 also comes with an internal upscaler that’s pretty solid, so you don’t have to give up your older content if you don’t want to. Besides that, it’s also excellent for gaming, with a very impressive base refresh rate of 144Hz, as well as a 0.1ms response time, so if you have a high-end gaming PC with something like an RTX 4090, you can get an amazing gaming experience on the evo C4. That said, it should be worth mentioning that the audio quality is not as good as it could be for this price tag, so if you want the best experience, you might want to grab one of these soundbar deals.

Overall, the LG OLED evo C4 is a TV that is made to offer the best middle-ground between the price of an OLED panel and the features that you might have to give up with something a bit more expensive. In fact, this deal from Target that brings the price down to just $1,697 from $2,700 makes this almost a steal of a price. That said, if it’s still not quite what you’re looking for, be sure to check out these other great OLED TV deals.