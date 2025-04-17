Loop earplugs are on sale all month at Woot!

Why buy a regular pair of discount earplugs that are always uncomfortable when there’s a better option for noise reduction? If you’ve been looking for a way to deaden some of the sounds around your workspace, you should look into Loop. As a matter of fact, right now, Loop is offering major discounts over at Woot:

Between today and April 30, a whole bunch of Loop earplug products are on sale, including the Loop Switch Earplugs and Loop Quiet Ear Plugs for Noise.

Why you should buy Loop products

Loop prioritizes in-ear comfort more than any lackluster pair of plugs you’d find at a Walmart or CVS. One of our favorite Loop products is the Loop Quiet Ear Plugs for Noise, which are designed to block most sounds up to 24 decibels. Sold in four colors, each pair of Quiet plugs comes with four sets of silicone ear tips, so you’ll be able to get the most comfortable fit for your ear shape. Usually, the Loop Quiet sells for $28, but they’re marked down to $12.

Then there’s the Loop Switch Earplug, which actually features three Loop plug designs in one. You get all the features and benefits of Loop’s Experience, Engage, and Quiet plugs and can instantly switch between earplug modes by flicking the switch (hence the name) built into each plug. With the Loop Switch, you’ll be able to tune out busy traffic sounds and construction noise and just as easily switch to Engage when a conversation is required.

Some of these Loop products are already sold out, so we wouldn’t wait too long to take advantage of any remaining markdowns. Save on Loop earplug devices between today and April 30 or until stock is depleted.

