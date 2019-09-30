As we approach Microsoft’s scheduled October 2 event, at which it is widely expected to announce new products under its Surface brand, now is a good time to look at all of the speculation around one of those possible products: Microsoft Surface Buds. Of course, we have no idea if that’s the name — they could just as easily be called Microsoft Surface Earbuds — but naming conventions aside, there’s a real chance that the company will debut a true wireless follow-up to it Surface Headphones, which launched earlier this year.

True wireless earbuds

Unfortunately, Microsoft has been forced to play a me-too game of catch-up when it comes to its hardware, and even some of its software. Cortana was late to the voice-assistant party, well behind Siri and Alexa, and thus far has failed to grab much in the way of market share. The same can be said of its Surface Headphones. Though full of good features like noise-cancellation, these expensive wireless cans just didn’t inspire or impress us when we gave put them through their paces.

The Surface Earbuds, should they materialize, will also be starting well behind the pack. Apple’s AirPods, now in their second generation, have a huge following. Amazon’s recently announced Echo Buds bring embedded Alexa and Bose’s noise-reduction technology to the true wireless space. Meanwhile, brands like JLab, Beats, and Jabra are beginning to push the envelope on the battery life we can expect from these devices.

Cortana on board

Even though it would be yet another case of mimicking its competitors, Microsoft could integrate Cortana into the Surface Earbuds. If it did, these new earbuds could be the boost that the voice-assistant needs. Voice assistants are highly personal, which means they need to be close at hand. The three main ways to do that is through a cheap and cheerful smart speaker (Echo Dot, Google Home Mini), an always-on mobile app on your phone (Google Assistant, Siri), or via headphones and earbuds (Apple AirPods, Echo Buds).

Microsoft’s existing Surface Headphones already grant access to Cortana, but having the voice assistant in a pair of true wireless earbuds would mean that Cortana could be used in more places and during more activities — especially highly physical activities, which is when people really value having a hands-free option.

Noise cancellation

The Surface Headphones are noise-canceling, and the newest true wireless earbuds from Sony and Amazon have varying degrees of this feature. Bose is also widely expected to launch its true wireless version of the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones very soon. To say that the Surface Earbuds would be missing something without this feature is an understatement. If the Surface Earbuds are aimed at the same business travelers as the Bose 700, not only will they need this feature, they’ll need to implement it in a way that works as intuitively as on the Surface Headphones.

Better be a big battery

Battery life was one area that we found disappointing with the Surface Headphones, and in the true wireless space, it will be even harder to impress. It’s no longer uncommon for wireless earbuds to deliver between seven and 10 hours of battery life. The Amazon Echo Buds will only have five hours of life, something that could keep them from becoming a must-have device, and that’s even with the popularity of Alexa. If the Surface Earbuds end up in the same territory, it’s unlikely that even stellar sound quality and noise-cancellation will keep them in contention.

Will Microsoft have a new set of true wireless earbuds to show us on October 2? Once we know for sure, we’ll be back here to update you on all of the details.

