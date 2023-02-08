 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Netflix expands its anti-password sharing scheme

Phil Nickinson
By

Anyone who’s using someone else’s Netflix login has been waiting with bated breath for more details about whether they’re soon going to have their friends pay more, get their own account, or something more draconian. Today, the streaming service outlined plans for four more countries — but the U.S. is not among them.

In a blog post reminding us all that more than 100 million households share accounts, Netflix said that it’s rolling out new rules in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. “Our focus has been on giving members greater control over who can access their account,” the company said.

The bottom line is this: Subscribers in those countries will have the option to pay more for “up to two people they don’t live with.” That’ll get them a new login and password, and along with those, personalized recommendations. Essentially, it’s a subsidized account. It’ll cost about $6 in U.S. dollars, or $8 Canadian, $8 in New Zealand, 4 euros in Portugal, and $6 euros in Spain.

Related

Netflix previously employed this scheme in eight Latin American countries before scaling back to Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica.

Netflix app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

One small catch — you can only add one extra member with the 1080p-limited Standard plan or two with the 4K-enabled Premium plan.

More on Netflix password sharing

What Netflix didn’t do, however, was say what it would do if you didn’t pay up. And it did at least attempt to take some of the sting out of the announcement, adding that you’ll have the ability to make sure that “anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account,” as well as make it easier to figure out who else might be freeloading. You’ll also be able to easily transfer a profile to a new account so that the recommendations don’t disappear. And you’ll still be able to watch while you travel, without being considered outside the law.

Password sharing once was a feature of a Netflix plan, not a bug, as the company openly celebrated its ability to spread beyond what actually was bringing it revenue. But 100 million households (the company seems to be conflating that with “people” in the latest blog post) simply became too much money to leave on the table. And so in 2022, it began attempting to reverse that practice. Netflix has announced that it plans to expand that plan by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“We value our members and recognize that they have many entertainment choices,” Netflix said in closing. “A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features.” While that still leaves a little wiggle room, it’s easy to see where the spirit of the scheme is going — and it’s toward making 100 million households/people/whomever pay up.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Super Bowl is finally in Dolby Vision – if you have Comcast
A Comcast cable box, remote, and TV.
How to watch Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl LVII in the Fox Sports app.
Netflix expands its spatial audio, number of devices that can download content
Netflix app icon on Apple TV.
Apple’s MLS Season Pass is about more than just streaming games
Apple MLS Season Pass.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (February 2023)
Five Black soldiers joining hands and looking at the camera in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2023)
Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, and Terrence Howard in The Best Man.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
The four main ladies from Amazon original Harlem sitting around a table at a restaurant, laughing.
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (February 2023)
The four main female characters from Harlem walking down the street and smiling.
The best anime on Netflix right now
Dorohedoro key art featuring Nikaido and Caiman in action poses.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Namor descending to his throne in the underwater city of Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The best Google TVs of 2023: from Sony, Hisense, and TCL
The Hisense U7H displaying a picture of an emerald green ocean crashing against a castle.
Best TV antennas of 2023 for local news, sports, and more
Mohu Leaf Metro on a window with a skyline in the background.
It’s still not cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K projector is $500 off today
The Samsung LSP7T Premiere Projector.