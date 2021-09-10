Ikea leaks details of its next Sonos Symfonisk Table Lamp

A Portuguese-language product flyer for the next version of Ikea’s Symfonisk Table Lamp has been spotted by a Reddit user, and it reveals a refreshed design and the ability to swap lampshades.

Spotted first by The Verge, the new Symfonisk Table Lamp appears to have a similar base to the current model, although the images show that Ikea has removed the dish-like bottom panel in favor of a more conventional look. The large knob that controls power to the light bulb has also been replaced by a single power button. It looks like Ikea has also decided to swap out the candelabra E12 light socket for an E26 base, which is the standard for most floor-standing and tabletop lamps.

Two different lampshades are illustrated in the flyer: One that uses two layers of fabric, and one made of glass that resembles the current lamp’s mushroom-like glass shade option. The flyer also lists the lamp base and the shades separately, which suggests that you will be able to mix and match the bases and the shades when you buy. Right now, the Table Lamp comes with a glass shade.

The flyer sets the price of the new Table Lamp base at 129 euros (approximately $152), while the fabric and glass shades cost 20 or 30 euros respectively (approximately $23 and $35). Those prices add up to be very close to the $189 that Ikea charges for the current model, though going with the fabric shade will obviously be cheaper than going with glass.

When the Table Lamp launched in 2019 along with the Bookshelf Speaker, Ikea recommended that buyers also invest in the company’s smart ligh tbulbs in order to have wireless control over the lamp’s light output. A conventional bulb could be turned off and on with the built-in switch, but for dimming, you’d need a smart bulb. The flyer encourages the same thing: “The light intensity can be regulated and has different color temperatures. To change the intensity and color temperature of the light in the column table lamp Wi-Fi Symfonisk, add a Tradfri lamp and a Styrbar command to your purchase,” (translated from Portuguese by Google Translate).

The flyer doesn’t offer any new information regarding the Table Lamp’s audio capabilities. The current model is based on the Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker, but with the addition of Apple’s AirPlay technology.

The most recent addition to the Ikea/Sonos Symfonisk collaboration is the Symfonisk Picture Frame speaker, which launched earlier this year for $199.

Editors' Recommendations