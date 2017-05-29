Cord cutting doesn’t mean divorcing your TV set, new Nielsen study says

Netflix and other streaming services may have cable providers on the ropes, but the TV is still the center of the household.

We may be the cord-cutting generation when it comes to cable providers, but according to a new report from Nielsen, we haven’t cut the cord when it comes to how we watch our content. As per Nielsen’s fourth-quarter 2016 Comparable Metrics Report, more than 92 percent of all viewing among American adults aged 18 years and older happens on a TV screen. So while Netflix may have replaced Cox Communications, your laptop screen has yet to best your widescreen.

The analysis took a close look at total gross minutes of content viewership across TVs and TV-connected devices, as well as PCs, smartphones, and video tablets in the last three months of 2016. And although viewers are certainly turning to a wider range of devices when it comes to their entertainment, adult consumers are still very much tied to their television sets.

“The fact of the matter is that viewers use the TV screen for the bulk of their viewing and spend more time doing so than all the other platforms combined,” said Tom Ziangas, senior vice president of research at AMC Networks. “Sure, viewers have more options today, but when looking at platforms in a comparative fashion, it’s clear that consumers choose the television as the primary vehicle for content,” he added.