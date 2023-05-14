Soundbars have quickly become the standard home audio format for most living rooms, rather than the traditional speaker setup that you might be familiar with, and for a good reason. In the past few years, soundbars have become more complex, going from simple speakers to audio devices that can manage surround sound with upward-facing speakers that reflect the audio off the ceiling. Not only that, but they’re becoming surprisingly cheap, such as this LG SP8YA soundbar deal that throws in a subwoofer for just $281 rather than the $800 it usually goes for.

Even better, you have some great convenience features like Wi-Fi integration to connect the soundbar and subwoofer wirelessly and Bluetooth 5.1 for a smoother experience when streaming music to your sound system. The soundbar also impressively has 4k and HDR10 passthrough, which is rare for something you can pick up for less than $300. So, if you have a TV with both and a budget sound system, this is perfect for you, so be sure to pick it up before the bundle is gone.

Why you should buy the LG SP8YA soundbar and subwoofer bundle

LG is one of the best TV brands and is known for its OLED displays, but it also has expertise in audio, as shown in the LG SP8YA soundbar, which is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that the “3” means it has three channels — left, right, and center — and the “1” means it comes with a subwoofer. The “2,” meanwhile, means the soundbar supports Dolby Atmos with two dedicated drivers to create the surround sound effect that you’ve probably experienced in the cinema.

LG partnered with Meridian for the LG SP8YA soundbar to get it to deliver a wide soundstage with high-quality audio, and it utilizes HDMI eARC technology to be able to connect the soundbar to your TV using just one cable. Not only does this simplify the setup, but it also eliminates the clutter that’s caused by multiple wires at the back of your TV. The soundbar is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and it also works with Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay 2 for more ways to use it.

The LG SP8YA soundbar is a welcome addition to any living room, as it will maximize the audio output of your TV. The soundbar and subwoofer bundle is an even more tempting purchase because instead of $800, you’ll only have to pay $281 following a $519 discount from Best Buy. We don’t see TV deals and home theater deals this good too often. We’re expecting the offer to draw a lot of attention though, so if you want to get the LG SP8YA soundbar for less than half its sticker price, you need to push through with the transaction as fast as you can.

