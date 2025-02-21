A portable ultra-short throw projector? Optoma has you covered with the Photon Go

The words “portable” and “ultra-short throw projector” rarely happen in the same sentence. The closest product in recent memory fitting that mold was Elite Screens’ MosicGO from 2020, which came in a bundle with a tripod and retractable screen, and was intended for movie nights in the backyard. Optoma has a new portable UST offering, though, with the introduction of the Optoma Photon Go, the first in its Photon series.

The new Optoma projector will use a triple-laser design — similar to other UST projectors like the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro. Separate red, green, and blue lasers provide the light without the need of a color wheel or yellow phosphor, as would be necessary with a single blue laser or LED projector. This should mean the Optoma will be capable of a wide color gamut (some triple-laser USTs can achieve 100% or greater of BT.2020) and more accurate color out of the box than a single laser or LED projector.

As we’d hope from a portable product, the Photon Go will have a built-in battery, so being near a power outlet won’t be a necessity, although it’s currently unknown how long the battery will last. Also built-in are stereo 10 watt Bluetooth speakers, so a separate soundbar won’t be necessary (although we’d still suggest one, if possible). It will use the Google TV OS for streaming app such as Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube, and auto keystone adjustment and auto focus will make set up quick and easy.

It’s unclear the exact size of the projector, although from the above picture it certainly looks smaller, and therefore more portable, than any other ultra-short throw on the market. The projector will debut on the floor of The Bristol Show in the UK today, so those details should be available soon.

A major difference from most UST projectors we’ve seen so far is that the Optoma Photon Go is a 1080p projector and not 4K (although whether it can receive a 4K signal and downconvert it wasn’t stated in the materials we’ve seen). The 1080p resolution is reflected in the price, though. Pricing is listed as £899 or €999 with a release in April 2025. US pricing or release has not been specified, but we will update as soon as we hear.