 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

A portable ultra-short throw projector? Optoma has you covered with the Photon Go

By
The Optoma Photon Go on a wooden credenza displaying a Google TV homepage with The Super Mario Bros. movie.
Optoma

The words “portable” and “ultra-short throw projector” rarely happen in the same sentence. The closest product in recent memory fitting that mold was Elite Screens’ MosicGO from 2020, which came in a bundle with a tripod and retractable screen, and was intended for movie nights in the backyard. Optoma has a new portable UST offering, though, with the introduction of the Optoma Photon Go, the first in its Photon series.

The new Optoma projector will use a triple-laser design — similar to other UST projectors like the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro. Separate red, green, and blue lasers provide the light without the need of a color wheel or yellow phosphor, as would be necessary with a single blue laser or LED projector. This should mean the Optoma will be capable of a wide color gamut (some triple-laser USTs can achieve 100% or greater of BT.2020) and more accurate color out of the box than a single laser or LED projector.

Recommended Videos

As we’d hope from a portable product, the Photon Go will have a built-in battery, so being near a power outlet won’t be a necessity, although it’s currently unknown how long the battery will last. Also built-in are stereo 10 watt Bluetooth speakers, so a separate soundbar won’t be necessary (although we’d still suggest one, if possible). It will use the Google TV OS for streaming app such as Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube, and auto keystone adjustment and auto focus will make set up quick and easy.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It’s unclear the exact size of the projector, although from the above picture it certainly looks smaller, and therefore more portable, than any other ultra-short throw on the market. The projector will debut on the floor of The Bristol Show in the UK today, so those details should be available soon.

A major difference from most UST projectors we’ve seen so far is that the Optoma Photon Go is a 1080p projector and not 4K (although whether it can receive a 4K signal and downconvert it wasn’t stated in the materials we’ve seen). The 1080p resolution is reflected in the price, though. Pricing is listed as £899 or €999 with a release in April 2025. US pricing or release has not been specified, but we will update as soon as we hear.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
LG’s latest 4K UST projector only needs 2.2 inches of wall clearance
lg cinebeam hu915qe ultra short throw 4k laser projector 01

LG's new flagship ultra-short-throw (UST) 4K laser projector, the CineBeam HU915QE, sets some impressive new benchmarks, with 3,700 lumens of claimed brightness, and the ability to be placed as close as 2.2 inches away from a wall. At that distance, it can create a 90-inch image, but if you move it just a little farther away, to a distance of 7.2 inches, that image size can increase to a massive 120 inches. We're still waiting to hear how much LG wants for the HU915QE, but the company says it will be available to order before the end of June 2022.

UST projectors are the perfect solution for those who crave super-large image sizes for their movies, sports, and games, and who don't want to contend with a projector in the middle of their room or suspended from their ceiling. LG is no stranger to laser-driven UST projectors and has produced several models over the past few years. The HU915QE is the second and most advanced LG UST projector to be announced in 2022 -- it follows the the previously released CineBeam HU715Q, which only delivers 2,500 lumens.

Read more
Staff Picks: DT’s favorite A/V tech of 2020
A/V Top Tech 2020: Hisense 100L10E Laser TV

It’s impossible not to lead this story with a worn-out, predictable lament about being stuck at home most of 2020. The struggle to keep my two kids entertained has been real, so I’ll cop to loosening rules on screen time with zero shame. But what do you do when watching movies -- once considered the occasional treat -- becomes de rigueur?

My solution? Make movie night at home feel like a proper night out at the movies, complete with fresh-popped buttery popcorn, fizzy soda, trashy candy, and a massive projection screen. That last element is where an Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector comes in -- specifically the Hisense 100L10E Laser TV

Read more
Optoma’s CinemaX P2 short throw 4K projector has a built-in soundbar
Optoma CinemaX P2

Watch out, Samsung. Another major company dropped a 4K ultra short-throw projector this week, too.

Optoma has unveiled the CinemaX P2, which is the successor to the CinemaX P1 and is being pegged as the company’s new flagship home cinema projector. The $3,300 4K projector can project up to 120 inches, and is immediately available.

Read more