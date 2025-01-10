The runner up for best TV of 2024 is 22% off today

One of the biggest surprises in the world of TVs is that the once-reigning champ of plasma displays, Panasonic, is stateside once more. For a minute, you could only get Panasonic sets outside the US, but this year, there are three Panasonic TVs for sale in North America, and the best one is already on sale for its lowest price yet:

Right now, when you purchase the Panasonic 65-inch Z95A Series OLED TV, you’ll only end up paying $2,500. The full MSRP on this model is $3,200. Not only is this one of the best TV deals of the week, but it’s the sort of-TV homecoming we’ve all been waiting for! As our editor at large Caleb Denison said in his Z95A review: “Stunning picture and shockingly good sound help make the Panasonic Z95A one of the top 5 TVs we’ve ever reviewed.”

Why you should buy the Panasonic Z95A

Plasma TVs were once the videophile’s dream come true, and Panasonic stood at the summit of plasma stardom. And while the Z95A Series OLED may have a far thinner chassis than plasmas of yesteryear, this 2025 flagship is a brilliant homage to Panasonic’s 2010s heyday. Rocking a WOLED display with an MLA-enhanced sublayer, the Z95A delivers gorgeous colors and a near-infinite contrast ratio with perfect blacks.

Viewers will also be treated to an ultra-wide viewing angle, class-leading HDR support, and some very elevated SDR capabilities. We didn’t think we’d see the day when an OLED looked this good in a brightly lit room (though LG’s long-standing Gallery Series has helped us prep for this moment). The Z95A has two HDMI 2.1 ports (four inputs total), as well as numerous gaming optimizations to give PS5 and Xbox gamers a fast-acting display to work with.

Smart TV features are handled by Amazon’s Fire TV OS, which gives you access to numerous apps, including Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. You’ll also be able to use Alexa to search for movies and shows, switch inputs, and more.

While we wish this TV would stay on sale forever, it likely won’t be this price as soon as next week. Heck, maybe even tomorrow. So, if you like the idea of saving $700 on a Panasonic OLED in 2025, today might be your best chance. Oh, and before you go, you may also want to look through our lists of the best OLED TV deals and best 65-inch TV deals, too.