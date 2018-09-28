Digital Trends
PlayStation Vue adds more than 500 local affiliate stations across the U.S.

Kris Wouk
Whether it’s to catch up on the local news or just to watch sports that aren’t available anywhere else, local affiliate channels are important to many TV fans, but they aren’t always readily found on many live TV streaming services. If you’re a PlayStation Vue subscriber, you might want to check your channel listings, as the service has recently added a large number of new locals.

The new local channels have been added all across the United States, from New York to California and most places in between. When it comes to which networks, ABC boasts the most affiliates by far, with more than 50 new locations supported via PlayStation Vue. Fox and CBS follow, with around 20 and 10 newly added channels respectively. When it comes to NBC, only one station, News 4 San Antonio in Texas, has been added.

These new affiliates bring the total number of local affiliates on PlayStation Vue to more than 540. Whether or not you’ll actually be able to see your local affiliates is another matter. In order to actually see your locals, PlayStation Vue requires your billing address to be in the same zip code as the affiliate station. Many of these new stations are in smaller cities or more rural areas, and it’s not uncommon to live in a different zip code than your ISP, which is how the service determines your location, so it’s possible you’ll find you’re out of luck when it comes to watching locals on your TV.

Local affiliates aren’t the only channels PlayStation Vue has added as of late. The Smithsonian Channel, PlayStation Emerging Filmmakers Program, and ESPN College Extra are all recent additions as well. These additions come following a price hike in July, when the service raised prices across the board by $5 per month. Sony’s streaming service wasn’t the only one to do so either, leaving many wondering just what they gained by switching from cable to a supposedly cheaper streaming service.

There are far too many new channels to list here, but a full list of the newly added locals is available in the FAQ section of the PlayStation Vue website. To get an idea which streaming service may be best for you, take a look at our roundup of live TV streaming services to see which may fit your needs.

