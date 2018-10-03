Digital Trends
Home Theater

Plex’s new web series feature helps take the sting out of its plug-in removal

Kris Wouk
By

Plex has become much more than a simple media server and player, as it is slowly growing to provide more and more of your entertainment needs. Last month, it pruned features it said most users weren’t using, and the most controversial was the removal of plug-ins, which could be used to add various sources of streaming content. This was arguably not needed anymore, as many of those services added their own apps. To help make up for the missing feature, Plex is adding support for web series.

In a blog post announcing the new feature, Plex says that plug-ins never supported the platform’s library functionality. Plus, running a media server in order to watch media from the internet seemed like a strange way to go about it. That is why Plex is integrating web series directly into its client apps.

plex adds web series support shows

The new web series feature doesn’t just let you load up a website and press play. Instead, Plex is working with content providers like Condé Nast, Bonnier Corp., Fandor, Future, TWiT, Jukin, Studio 71, Saveur, GQ, and Field and Stream. Plex says it plans to only work with the highest quality content providers, so you don’t need to worry about your curated lineup being filled with the online equivalent of infomercials.

This follows the addition of Plex News last year, which was facilitated by Plex’s acquisition of WatchUp. Plex also recently added support for podcasts, making the service more of a one-stop shop for all of your entertainment needs. Plex says that the API used for this is very close to that of the Plex Media Server, which is useful, as it makes it easier for apps that are used to communicating with music servers to support Podcasts and more.

Unlike a lot of Plex’s recent feature addition, this doesn’t seem to be limited to Plex Pass subscribers. While the Web Shows feature is in beta, it appears to be open to all. We briefly checked and weren’t able to find the Web Shows feature available on any of the devices we checked, but it is likely a gradual rollout, so stay tuned if you’re waiting to check the feature out.

Don't Miss

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
astell kern sp1000m review and feat
Product Review

Smaller, cheaper, and better sounding? The A&K SP1000M does the impossible

Astell & Kern have launched the SP1000M music player, which despite the similar name, is not only smaller, lighter, and cheaper than the SP1000 music player; but the company claims it sounds better too. An impossible formula? We tried one…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different technologies

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies, and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Caleb Denison
Best Universal Remotes
Home Theater

Control is within your grasp: Here are our favorite universal remotes

Get ready to simplify your home. Our top choices for the best universal remotes let you easily control your Blu-ray player, DVR, TV, A/V receiver, or any other device you may have tucked in your media hub.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best black mirror episodes rankings thumb
Home Theater

Netflix is planning more interactive storytelling, starting with ‘Black Mirror’

In the upcoming fifth season of British science fiction series 'Black Mirror,' fans will be able to choose just how the show ends, at least in one episode, as Netflix is experimenting with interactive programming.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Kris Wouk
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite films and TV shows but you don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix for iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
google 3rd generation chromecast everything to know best streaming devices 2
Home Theater

New Chromecast to debut October 9, but details remain scarce

A Redditor managed to get a third-generation Chromecast device sold to them by an unaware Best Buy employee. The new streaming dongle could support more connections via Bluetooth, and may come in a bundle with a Google Home mini.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Netflix Expansion
Home Theater

Here’s why you’re not getting Netflix in HD or 4K, and how to fix it

Are you having trouble watching your favorite movies or TV shows on Netflix in HD or 4K? We explain why loading takes so long, why the picture quality fluctuates, and what you can do about it.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Home Theater

Kill your cable and switch to streaming with our painless guide

If you're going to quit cable or satellite for a streaming TV solution, you're going to want to get it right the first time. We've outlined exactly how to get started, step by step. Follow our lead, and you'll never look back.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd content guide netflix
Home Theater

What is Netflix Roulette anyway, and how does it work?

For years, educated viewers have been using Netflix Roulette to broaden their horizons. The web app can help you find movies and shows you'd never think to watch! What exactly is it, though, and how do you use it? We explain.
Posted By Rick Marshall
microsoft surface headphones news feature
Home Theater

Talk back to the voice in your head with Microsoft’s Surface Headphones

Microsoft is getting into the headphone game, announcing a new Cortana-enabled pair of noise-canceling over-ears it calls the Surface Headphones. Can the $350 headphones take the noise-canceling mantle?
Posted By Parker Hall
best horror movies on netflix bets the shining
Movies & TV

Stay inside (and in the dark) with the best horror movies on Netflix right now

There's no need to scour the entire Netflix catalog for the hits. We've compiled a list of the best horror movies on Netflix, whether you're into modern monsters or classic scares.
Posted By Will Nicol
Microsoft Surface Headphones Hands-on
Product Review

Microsoft's Surface Headphones take a serious stab at Sony and Bose

Microsoft surprised the world with a Steve Jobs-ian “one more thing” moment at the company’s Surface launch event in New York City on Tuesday: Noise-cancelling headphones. And after spending a little time with these cans at the event…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan