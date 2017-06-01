You can now watch and record live TV through Plex

Why it matters to you Streaming live TV over the internet, without a cable subscription, has become the next big thing, and Plex is offering its own unique solution for its users.

Today, Plex joins the numerous other apps and services that offer live streaming TV without a cable subscription — albeit with a slightly different configuration than what you’d get with, say, YouTube TV, SlingTV, and the like. Live TV on Plex will first be available on Android TV and iOS devices. Further devices will be supported in the future.

Unlike the aforementioned over-the-top (OTT) live TV services, Plex doesn’t have any channel packages or on-demand content. In fact, no live TV content is actually supported by the app itself. Much like how Plex acts as a solution for streaming your own videos, music, and pictures from one device on another, Plex’s live TV feature needs to access an outside TV source — in this case either HD TV signals through an antenna and USB tuner, or a cable card-enabled tuners.

For those who need antenna recommendations, check out our list of the best digital antennas. As for USB tuners, Plex has a list of supported devices on its website.

You’ll also need a Plex Pass, which is Plex’s premium service that provides number of handy features for your media server, including DVR, which was launched on the service last year. Plex Pass is available at three different price points, $5 for one month, $40 for one year, or $120 for a lifetime pass.

Using Plex to watch live, over-the-air HD TV will have its benefits over simply watching through an antenna alone.

As with other content stored on your Plex media device, the app will scrape metadata like art and episode information from the internet for whatever programming is coming through your antenna. Plex will use that info to adorn the TV guide while browsing what’s on. The guide also features search functionality, voice command support, and will utilize your entire Plex content library to suggest programming you may enjoy.

Furthermore, you’ll be able to record live TV through Plex’s DVR feature. Simultaneous streams and multiple recordings will also be supported, but will be dependent on the USB TV tuner you use. Plus, you’ll be able to watch your TV from any device connected through your Plex media server.

Time shifting — fast forward, rewind, etc. — will be included in the service but will not be available until a further update later in June.

While Plex’s TV streaming looks and functions differently than the dedicated streaming services out there, it’s also a vastly cheaper solution to cutting the cord without completely ditching TV, and it avoids the confusion or bloat often found with those services. We’ll see how well it fares against the competition, but it seems to us to be another indication that traditional cable’s days might be numbered.