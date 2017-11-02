RCA expands its Roku Smart TV lineup with three new 4K UHD models

Why it matters to you RCA's Roku TV lineup already made it easy to afford a great Smart TV, but the inclusion of 4K in three new models sweetens the deal.

TV manufacturer RCA is expanding its already robust array of affordable Roku Smart TVs with a new lineup of 4K UHD models.

Available as of early November, the new lineup includes three new TVs in different sizes including a 50-inch, a 55-inch, and a 65-inch mocel. Each model features 4K UHD resolution, which is an upgrade from RCA’s existing Roku Smart TV selection, but none of them support HDR.

Since these smart TVs will be running Roku OS, users are granted a host of features. Unlike other Smart TVs, Roku TVs include the same app support and interface experience as Roku streaming devices, which rank among our favorite streaming devices available.

Those features include access to more than 5,000 streaming apps and 500,000-plus movies and TV episodes. You’ll also be able to easily sift through that pile of content to find exactly what you want thanks to Roku’s powerful and flexible cross-platform search, which pulls results across multiple apps and lists them by relevance, rather than giving certain apps or services priority.

There is also the Roku Channel, which features hundreds of free movies, with no login necessary or hidden fees.

These models will also be getting the Roku OS 8 update by the end of the year and all the features that come with it. This includes the Smart Guide, which will include the integration of over-the-air (OTA) broadcast TV with your streaming apps if you have an HD antenna connected to your television. Other new features will include enhanced voice commands via the Roku mobile app — such as launching streaming channels, switching inputs, and even controlling the Roku TV — as well as enhanced voice search functionality.

The update will also include the new TV Everywhere feature, which makes signing in simpler. You’ll be able to use a single login to access all your different streaming accounts, rather than being forced to have to login to each one individually. Finally, an updated 4K Spotlight Channel will help you find 4K content to watch on your new 4K TV.

While these features are still to come, they’re exciting, and should add heaps of value to RCA’s 4K Roku line.

The entire RCA 4K UHD Roku TV line is available now in-store and online from Walmart in the following sizes and prices:

65-inch: $1,100

55-inch: $700

50-inch: $600

You can learn more about this trio of new TVs and RCA’s entire Roku Smart TV lineup on the company’s website.