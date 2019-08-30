Xiaomi’s subsidiary, Redmi, is launching its first TV model — a 70-inch 4K smart TV simply called Redmi TV 70″. We’re mostly familiar with Redmi’s line of Android smartphones, but the company appears ready to do battle on a number of additional consumer electronics fronts, including Windows laptops and now, TVs. What’s particularly striking about Redmi’s first TV is its price: 3799 Chinese Yuan, or approximately $530. To put that in perspective, Vizio’s least-expensive 70-inch model is regularly $758.

Xiaomi announced the new TV in a press release on August 29, just a few days ahead of the IFA 2019 convention in Berlin, but specific details around the TV’s performance remain slim. Here’s what we know so far:

Powered by a 6th-gen Amlogic 64-bit octa-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage

2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi

PatchWall A.I. TV system, with personalized recommendations for users

File browser for USB devices

Wireless screencast compatibility with Mi laptops or smartphones

Bluetooth voice-command enabled remote with the XiaoAI smart assistant

Strangely absent from the details on this 4K TV is any mention of HDR support, which most new 4K TVs have. Engadget claims that while the embedded processor can decode HDR content, it can’t actually display it — that’s kind of like having a 1080p TV that can work with 4K video sources. We have not been able to independently verify this. There’s also no mention of streaming services that will be supported natively by the TV, which could mean that buyers will have to use an external media streamer like an Apple TV or Roku Streaming Stick+ if they want to access services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. Equally absent from the press release are details like the TV’s audio capabilities, so we don’t know if it can decode or passthrough content like Dolby Atmos.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Redmi TV 70″ isn’t destined for U.S. shores any time soon. Pre-orders began August 29 and open sales will start on September 10, but only through official Xiaomi Chinese mainland channels.

Along with the new TV, Redmi also announced its latest smartphone, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, and an updated version of its Redmi 14-inch laptop, the RedmiBook 14 Pro.

