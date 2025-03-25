 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Remember Napster? A $207 million deal gives it new life

By
Napster logo
Napster

Napster has been given a new lease on life as the peer-to-peer file-sharing platform turned music streaming service has been acquired for $207 million.

According to CNBC, Napster was bought Tuesday by 3D technology company Infinite Reality. This acquisition will give the music platform a new life as both a streaming service and a metaverse platform. Infinite Reality plans to implement social features into Napster, allowing artists and labels to create 3D rooms for fans to enjoy virtual concerts and listening parties. It will also create e-commerce channels for artists to sell physical and virtual merchandise.

Recommended Videos

“When we think about clients who have audiences — influencers, creators — I think it’s very important that they have a connected space that’s around music and musical communities,” CEO John Acunto said in an interview with CNBC. “We just don’t see anybody in the streaming space creating spaces for music.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Virtual concerts have already been happening in video games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, as well as on social media platforms like TikTok and Meta’s AmazeVR app, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing artists to cancel in-person performances and hosting them online instead to comply with social distancing policies at the time. Spotify added a virtual concert feature in 2021 and gave fans access to performances to their favorite bands after nearly a year of tests, but Napster never kept up with the trend. This oversight, as well as the licensing rights Napster had to stream over 110 million songs, gave Infinite Reality all the more reason to purchase the platform and bring it to the metaverse age.

“I think there’s no better name than Napster to disrupt,” Acunto said.

Napster’s $207 million deal with Infinite Reality comes nearly a decade after it relaunched as a music streaming service as a result of Rhapsody changing its name in 2016 to maintain relevancy. By then, Napster had already been bought and revived a few times by different companies, including Best Buy and Rhapsody. Napster was founded in 1999 by Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning, allowing users to share MP3 files with each other. After a series of piracy lawsuits by music industry figures, including heavy metal band Metallica, Napster ended its file-sharing operations in 2001.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy unit gives us a close look at its new design
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 FE has been announced, and now people are looking forward to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to be announced at the beginning of next year. The series will likely include a Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is the subject of the latest rumor.

Online Solitaire and Xleaks7 have teamed up to release an image and video of a dummy unit for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although it's not confirmed to be the phone's final design, it aligns with other leaks and rumors we've seen recently about Samsung's next flagship phone. This gives us the best glimpse yet of what the phone could look like.

Read more
This new Android phone could give the Google Pixel 8a a run for its money
Infinix Zero 40 5G.

Here in the United States, we have access to a lot of different phones -- but we're missing out on many of the best bang-for-your-buck budget devices available in other parts of the world. The launch of the Infinix Zero 40 5G is yet another reminder of low- or midrange phones that never see a Western release, especially since it would be a solid competitor to the Google Pixel 8a.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G has a lot going for it, especially considering it costs around $335 to $370 depending on your configuration (versus the current sale price of $399 for the Pixel 8a.) It even has a feature I've never seen in another phone: a GoPro mode. Just look at how travelers can use it to control their cameras.

Read more
New photo gives us a great look at the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
A person opening the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Rumors have swirled around for a while about the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and now we have our first real look at the device. It looks similar to the Fold 6, but there are several noteworthy changes that make this gadget an appealing upgrade. Unfortunately, the chances of getting your hands on it are slim -- Samsung is only expected to release the Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea and China.

The first element that jumps out at us is just how thin the phone is. Early rumors called it the "Galaxy Z Fold Slim," and this width -- only 4.9mm thick when unfolded and 10.6mm folded -- certainly explains why. Despite its smaller size, the display aspect ratio is expected to be the same.

Read more