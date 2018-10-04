RHA gives you the freedom to move with its TrueConnect true wireless earbuds

Share

Previous Next 1 of 5

RHA first gained mass recognition with in-ear headphones that let you swap different filters to tune the sound to your liking, but that’s far from the company’s only product, and it hasn’t slowed down one bit. Earlier this year, the company debuted the world’s first planar magnetic in-ear headphones, and now it’s following that up with another first: RHA’s first true wireless earbuds, dubbed the TrueConnect.

The TrueConnect earbuds feature a 5mm dynamic driver with a frequency range of 16Hz to 18,000 Hz and make use of Bluetooth 5 for the best audio possibly using the wireless technology. Unlike some other true wireless earbuds, the built-in microphone is as close to your mouth as possible, making for the crystal clear call quality. Controls built into the earpieces mean you won’t have to fish out your phone just to adjust volume, which is always handy.

The headphones themselves are IPX5-certified, meaning they’ll hold up to daily use. While it’s a new product category for the company, RHA was careful to keep some of its signature elements — like a metal finish — to keep the TrueConnect feeling familiar to longtime fans of the company’s products.

“We believe we have come up with the most sophisticated true wireless earphones on the market, delivering great battery life, an intuitive user interface, and an elegant, single-handed opening mechanism,” RHA head of product design Kyle Hutchinson said in a statement. “The metal finish was something we wanted, to ensure it was immediately recognizable as an RHA product.”

Battery life is a major consideration when it comes to true wireless earbuds, and the TrueConnect earbuds seem to hold up here. RHA claims the earbuds themselves have a battery life of five hours, while the charging case can charge them four more times, meaning an overall battery life of 25 hours before you’ll need to plug them in. A full charge takes one hour and 40 minutes, while just 15 minutes of fast charging can deliver 50 percent battery life.

The RHA TrueConnect true wireless earbuds retail for $170 and are available for pre-order now. The headphones will be available for purchase beginning October 18. For a look at the competition to see how RHA’s offering stacks up, see our list of the best true wireless earbuds.