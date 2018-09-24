Digital Trends
Roku adds features, subtracts cost with its cheapest 4K streamer to date

Kris Wouk
By
roku premiere cheapest 4k streamer

While Amazon seems to be everywhere with its Fire TV devices, especially popular due to their low prices, Roku is the original king of TV streaming devices. It offers everything from low-priced streaming sticks, to TVs with its platform built-in, to premium streaming boxes supporting the latest and greatest TV technologies. Now the company is aiming to hit Amazon where it hurts with the debut of its cheapest 4K streaming device to date.

The Roku Premiere shares a name with an older Roku model, but that is nothing new for a company that released several versions of the Roku 3. The new Premiere streams in HD or 4K resolution, complete with high dynamic range (HDR), with built-in 802.11bgn wireless connectivity. That may not sound particularly special on its own, and really it isn’t — we’ve seen plenty of hardware with these same features before. What is a big deal about the new Roku Premiere is the price: $40. That’s a fantastic price, and it even comes with an HDMI cable to get it hooked up.

If you’re looking for a few more features for a few more bucks, the Roku Premiere+ might be more up your alley. It has all the features of the Premiere, including free content, and it also adds a voice remote that features power and volume buttons for your TV, meaning if all you’re doing is streaming, you’ll only ever need one remote. This costs just $10 more than the Premiere, retailing for $50.

Roku did more than just add two new products to its lineup; it has also improved an old favorite. The Roku Ultra is our pick for the best premium streaming device you can buy, and now it will be an even better deal. It still features Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as upgrades from the above two devices, but now when you buy it, Roku is including a set of premium JBL headphones that are valued at $40. The Ultra still sells for $100, so that could be a great deal.

The new Premiere is currently available for pre-order via the Roku website, and will hit store shelves along with the updated Ultra package in early October. The Premiere+ will be available via the Walmart website and retail stores, also arriving in early October.

