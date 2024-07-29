Today only: The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is 30% off

One of the best ways to add entertainment platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ to a non-smart-TV is with a streaming device. These relatively small gadgets are made by several companies, but one of the O.G. brands of choice is Roku.

Today’s savings take us over to Best Buy, where you’ll be able to score the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $35. While that’s only a $15 markdown from the product’s full price, every little bit counts when one is shopping on a budget.

Why you should buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Designed for plug-and-play operation, the Streaming Stick 4K already has an HDMI connector. All you have to do is plug it into your TV, connect to Wi-Fi, and you’ll be up and running. Do note that the Streaming Stick 4K doesn’t have an Ethernet port, so if Wi-Fi tends to be a bit slow in your home, you may need to reposition your router, or remove some unused devices from your network.

The Streaming Stick 4K not only supports up to 4K UHD resolution, but it can also decode popular HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. So not only will you be able to watch your favorite movies and shows in 4K, but many titles will look brighter and more colorful than ever before.

Additional features Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri compatibility, over 400 free live TV channels to choose from, and access to the Roku mobile app for taking your Roku experience on the go. You’ll even be able to watch some of the newest movies and shows for free on the Roku Channel!

We’re still seeing Roku Prime Day deals, but this particular promo is a discount you don’t want to pass up: Take $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick 4K when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of other Best Buy deals we found today! And if you’d like to go with a different streamer brand, you should check out some of these Chromecast deals.