Best Buy’s deal of the day is an 8K TV for less than you’d think

Albert Bassili
By
A Samsung 85-inch 8K hangs on a living room wall.

While there isn’t a lot, if any, 8k content floating around, the resolution still has its uses, especially when talking about larger screens where pixel density decreases rapidly as the screen becomes bigger. For example, this 65-inch 8k TV from Samsung is probably at the limit where pixel density starts being a problem, with larger screens above that certainly having an issue. Of course, 8k doesn’t come cheap, and while it will still cost you over $1,000, this deal from Best Buy brings the Samsung QN800 down to $1,600 from the usual $2,700 it goes for.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch QN800 8K TV

This may surprise you, but the Samsung QN800 comes in second on our list of best 8k TVs, only beaten out by Samsung’s higher-end QN900, so you’re getting some of the best features on the market. For example, if you’re worried about watching content at 8k resolution, the QN800 comes with a neural quantum processor that can upscale most content up to 8k, although the outcome will vary a lot depending on the source resolution, with lower resolutions, such as HD, not upscaling as well. Of course, it’s also a QLED TV, so it has much richer colors and better color reproduction and clarity than typical screens. Since this is Samsung’s own technology, the implementation is stellar.

It also comes with the other standard stuff you’d expect, such as Dolby Atmos and a variety of HDR support, including HDR 10+ and HLG, the latter of which sports broadcasters use, and is great if you love watching sports. That said, it doesn’t have Dolby Vision support, which is unfortunate, and the speakers aren’t great, so you’ll likely want to grab one of these soundbar deals to help supplement the audio. Even so, that’s not necessarily a deal-breaker, especially if you already have your own sound system at home or don’t care much about Dolby Vision.

Overall, while the QN800 is still expensive, it’s an excellent 8k TV at a reasonable price given the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $1,600 from $2,700, and you can even get larger sizes at a discount, like the 75-inch version which cost s $2,500 instead of $3,800. Even so, it’s worth checking out some other TV deals for alternatives, and it might even save you some cash if you find something that fits you better.

