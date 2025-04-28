 Skip to main content
The newest edition of the 75-inch Samsung Frame TV is on sale

Amazing Deal The Frame Pro
If you’ve been looking for a great TV that will blend in with all the wall-hung art prints in your living room, look no further than Samsung’s The Frame. For years, this boutique 4K QLED has been a popular choice for those looking to de-emphasize the typical TV-in-a-living-room aesthetic, and it just so happens that the latest Frame generation is already on sale: 

For a limited time, when you purchase Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED (2025) at retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo-Video, and Samsung, you’ll only pay $3,200. The full retail price is $3,800, so you’re saving $300. 

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED

The main idea behind TVs like Samsung’s The Frame is for the display to mesh with elevated home decor. The Frame’s matte panel works wonders against glare and reflections in brightly lit spaces while selling a canvas appearance to all your discerning guests. You can even purchase one of several replacement bezels if you want to keep the literal TV frame in style with the viewing area. 

Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to access the Samsung Art Store to showcase thousands of photos, paintings, and other artful renderings (a Samsung Art Store subscription is required). You’ll also be able to connect a USB flash drive with photos and videos on it to aim the spotlight on your own memories. 

The newest edition of Samsung’s The Frame uses the most cutting-edge version of Samsung’s picture processing to date, which makes The Frame a solid 4K QLED to watch movies, shows, and play video games with. Expect rich colors, solid contrast levels, and good motion clarity. 

It’s hard to say how long this current markdown is going to last, but chances are it’ll be back to full price before we know it.

Save $400 on Samsung’s 75-inch The Frame 4K QLED when you purchase today. You should also take a look at our roundups of the best Samsung TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best Samsung deals for even more discounts on top Samsung tech.

