You may know that the official Prime Day deals from Amazon have started today and will go on until tomorrow. But what you may not realize is that manufacturers and retailers from other stores are also have sales that just so happen to be on the very same days. This deal, coming from Samsung, is one of the best Prime Day TV deals, and it doesn’t even come from Amazon. Between today and tomorrow get the absolutely giant 83-inch Samsung OLED S90C for just $2,800. That’s a savings of $2,600 off of the usual $5,400 price for the TV. To get these massive savings, tap the button below. Otherwise, keep reading to learn more about this TV.

Why you should buy the 83-inch Samsung OLED S90C

Aside from the already astounding deal price, this Samsung TV has two primary features that make it worthy of your attention: Size and screen tech. The 83-inches of this TV are impressive (we have a very-slightly-less-impressive collection of 82-inch TV Prime Day deals as well) if you can make them work for your home. For a good quality Samsung TV of this size, you should normally expect to pay $3,000 or more, even with discounts applied. Next, it is one of the best OLED TVs. When we compare the two leading screen techs of today, OLED vs QLED, we generally prefer OLED TVs for their black levels, contrast, smooth viewing, and wider viewing angles.

But beyond that, the Samsung OLED S90C still brings more to the table. For excellent colors it has HDR10+ and Pantone validate colors, including Pantone SkinTone validation so everyone that appears on your screen will seem as vibrant as they do in real life. Pair the TV with one of the best soundbars for Samsung TVs and take advantage of the TV’s Q-Symphony 3.0 tech that takes S-series and Q-series Samsung soundbars to the next level, and ensuring your sounds play in an optimized fashion across your sound system.

Once again, you have until the end of the 17th to take advantage of this offer, where you can get the massive 83-inch Samsung OLED S90C for just $2,800 instead of the usual $5,400. That’s a savings of $2,600 for you if you tap the button below. Then, when you’re done, check out other Samsung Prime Day deals to see if there is anything else from the trustworthy brand that you’d like to purchase today.