The Samsung QN90C QLED TV is up to $2,200 off right now

Samsung is one of the top brands to go with for QLED TV tech. The company also tends to offer some exceptional deals on its product line, especially as older models make way for the new. And as a matter of fact, one of the best Samsung TV deals we found this week is offered directly through the manufacturer.

When you purchase the Samsung 85-inch QN90C through Samsung, you’ll pay $2,600. That may not sound like a big discount, but the full price of this TV is $4,800. That’s a $2,200 markdown, which means you save enough to take a look at some of our soundbar deals too!

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C

85-inch TV deals are offered by numerous brands, but the QN90C is one of the biggest QLEDs we’ve seen with this kind of picture quality. Thanks to mini-LED lighting, local dimming, quantum dot-enriched colors, and powerful 4K upscaling, all of your favorite movies, shows, and video games are going to look bright, colorful, and crystal-clear on this set. The anti-glare screen also does a nice job at standing up to ambient illumination and looks good at multiple angles.

While we always recommend a soundbar to go with your new TV purchase, one of the coolest things about the QN90C is its ability to wirelessly pair with certain Samsung soundbars for what the brand calls Q-Symphony sound. Essentially, your TV speakers and soundbar work in unison to deliver an expanded soundstage. Not to mention the QN90C can also decipher Dolby Atmos signals and other advanced surround codecs.

As for smart TV features, the QN90C runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS for its UI. There are all kinds of apps and games to choose from, and Samsung is good about updating firmware and adding new content. And thanks to HDMI 2.1, gamers will enjoy terrific response times and near-lag-free performance.

It’s hard to say how long Samsung is going to keep this sale going, so it’s best to make a decision soon. Save $2,200 when you purchase the Samsung 85-inch QN90C through Samsung.