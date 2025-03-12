This 98-inch Samsung Q80C has an unbelievable discount today

Not every household can accommodate a 98-inch TV, but those that can should (right?). Unfortunately, not all of us have the funds to splurge on such a big screen, but now and then, you’ll find TV deals for these larger LED-backlit models. Actually, we found a solid discount on a giant Samsung set not too long ago. The deal is through Woot and is as follows:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Samsung 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED for only $3,000. That might not sound like a big sale, but consider that, according to Woot and , this TV’s full price was once $8,000! Let’s pause and note that and are selling the TV for around $4,000, so the $5,000 discount is a bit of an exaggeration. Regardless, at $3,000, this TV is still over $1,000 off its MSRP!

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED

A big TV requires precise picture engineering to immerse you in your favorite movies, shows, and video games. It’s also far easier to spot pixellation and other image maladies when you’re working with a 98-inch canvas. Fortunately, Samsung knows a thing or two about picture processing and upscaling. By way of its Neural Quantum Processor and QLED Direct Full Array lighting, the Q80C delivers crystal-clear picture, complete with class-leading brightness levels, colors, contrast, and motion clarity.

The TV gets bright enough when watching SDR content to stand up to glare in brightly lit rooms and delivers impressive HDR highlights, too. You’ll also be treated to excellent response time and minimal input lag, on top of VRR and ALLM support, which makes the Q80C a great choice for console and PC gamers.

Other noteworthy features include Samsung’s built-in Gaming Hub (internet connection required) and Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite tech for enhanced real-time audio. Take around $1,000 off the Samsung 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED’s retail price when you order today.

