 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 98-inch Samsung Q80C has an unbelievable discount today

By
Amazing Deal The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.
Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV Samsung

Not every household can accommodate a 98-inch TV, but those that can should (right?). Unfortunately, not all of us have the funds to splurge on such a big screen, but now and then, you’ll find TV deals for these larger LED-backlit models. Actually, we found a solid discount on a giant Samsung set not too long ago. The deal is through Woot and is as follows:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Samsung 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED for only $3,000. That might not sound like a big sale, but consider that, according to Woot and , this TV’s full price was once $8,000! Let’s pause and note that and are selling the TV for around $4,000, so the $5,000 discount is a bit of an exaggeration. Regardless, at $3,000, this TV is still over $1,000 off its MSRP!

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED

A big TV requires precise picture engineering to immerse you in your favorite movies, shows, and video games. It’s also far easier to spot pixellation and other image maladies when you’re working with a 98-inch canvas. Fortunately, Samsung knows a thing or two about picture processing and upscaling. By way of its Neural Quantum Processor and QLED Direct Full Array lighting, the Q80C delivers crystal-clear picture, complete with class-leading brightness levels, colors, contrast, and motion clarity.

Related

The TV gets bright enough when watching SDR content to stand up to glare in brightly lit rooms and delivers impressive HDR highlights, too. You’ll also be treated to excellent response time and minimal input lag, on top of VRR and ALLM support, which makes the Q80C a great choice for console and PC gamers.

Other noteworthy features include Samsung’s built-in Gaming Hub (internet connection required) and Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite tech for enhanced real-time audio. Take around $1,000 off the Samsung 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED’s retail price when you order today.

We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Samsung TV deals and best QLED TV deals for additional discounts on top Samsung sets!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Get Samsung’s 85-inch Frame TV while it has a $1,300 discount
A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.

TV manufacturers continue to produce thinner and sleeker 4K LED-LCDs and OLED sets, and Samsung’s The Frame 4K QLED lineup tops our list of slim TVs! Available in numerous sizes, we were surprised to learn that the 85-inch version of this boutique art display is actually on sale today: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K QLED at Best Buy and Samsung for only $3,000.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED
Far more than a conventional LED-LCD, Samsung’s The Frame is a lifestyle TV with a high-matte display. This allows the LCD panel to fight glare in brightly lit rooms, but it’s also meant to annunciate this TV’s main feature: art showmanship. When not used to watch movies or play video games, The Frame can be used as a digital canvas for displaying high-quality, Samsung-curated art prints, as well as your personal photos and videos. Samsung even provides a Slim-Fit Wall Mount, so this 85-inch canvas sits as snug to the wall as possible!

Read more
The “best Sony OLED for the price” has a $700 discount today
Sony Bravia 8 OLED

It’s hard to beat the lifelike colors, unbeatable contrast levels, and top-shelf motion clarity you’ll get with any Sony TV, but we here at Digital Trends are particularly fond of the 2024 Bravia 8 Series. So, you can imagine our excitement when we discovered that the Sony 77-inch Bravia 8 Series OLED is on sale for $2,500 today. 

You’ll be able to take advantage of this deal at Best Buy, Crutchfield, B&H Photo-Video, and a handful of other retailers. It’s one of the best Sony TV deals we’ve seen in a while, so don’t miss out on the opportunity! 

Read more
This 11-channel Samsung soundbar has a $500 discount today
Samsung 2024 HW-Q990D soundbar.

If you’ve been waiting for a great soundbar promo to land in your lap, allow us to be the first to tell you about this fantastic Samsung offer: For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos Soundbar directly through Samsung, you’ll pay $1,500. The full MSRP on this audio system is $2,000. 

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990D 
Far more than an upgrade for your TV speakers, the Samsung HW-Q990D is the kind of soundbar that can virtualize an entire surround sound configuration. Thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, the Q990D leverages up and side-firing speakers to fill your living room with floor-to-ceiling sound. And thanks to the wireless sub and rear speakers, you’ll get plenty of low-end and background effects, too. 

Read more