Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly devolved 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within in the early days of the show.

It was at CES 2022 that we got our first glimpse of Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panel technology. At the time, it struck me as mightily impressive — the best picture quality I’d ever seen.

Since that time, QD-OLED panels have been released as consumer products via the Samsung Electronics’ S95B TV, the Sony A95K TV, and two Dell Alienware monitors. Each of those products was hailed as best-in-class, both by Digital Trends’ reviewers, and those across the media landscape. With perfect black levels, and higher color brightness than LG’s WOLED technology, QD-OLED screens are indeed a treat for the eyes.

Still, among consumers, complaints about limited screen-size options became a common refrain. Many TV enthusiasts claim to have held off on investing in the new TV type until it was available in a larger size. Now, it appears a 77-inch QD-OLED TV may be on the way. But that’s not a foregone conclusion.

While Samsung Display assured me at CES 2022 that its new QD-OLED panel would appear in a consumer TV that year, they could not guarantee that TV would be made by Samsung Electronics. Granted, a few weeks later the formal announcement of the S95B TV’s existence was made, but my understanding is that there was some internal discussion over if/when that TV might be brought to market.

Of course, if Samsung Electronics hadn’t made a TV out of it, Sony would have. And that is likely the case here with the new 77-inch size option.

It may be hours, days, or weeks until we have a firm confirmation, but all signs point to a 77-inch QD-OLED TV hitting the market in 2023.

