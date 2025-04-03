 Skip to main content
This Samsung soundbar can emulate surround sound, and it’s almost 50% off

Samsung soundbars are a fantastic addition to any home theater setup, but they’re also a great investment for any situation where TV speakers simply aren’t cutting it anymore. Samsung has been perfecting soundbar tech over the last several years, and some older models are still available brand-new, including the HW-Q600C.

For a limited time, this Samsung 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar is on sale for $330 at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and a handful of other retailers. That’s a $270 discount from its usual $600.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q600C Soundbar

Serving as a perfect middle ground between entry-level soundbars and premium units that cost upwards of $2,000, the Samsung HW-Q600C is the upgrade your TV speakers have been waiting for.

Thanks to the 3.1.2 speaker configuration, the bar itself serves as the left-center-right portion of a surround system and has two side-firing drivers to create a wider soundstage. While a proper Dolby Atmos system is what you’ll want for complete three-dimensional immersion, the Q600C does a great job at filling small to medium-sized rooms with pulse-pounding audio. Expect a warm and balanced sound profile with solid stereo imaging and pretty decent surround sound emulation.

Connecting the HW-Q600C to an existing TV is as easy as can be since you’ll only have to worry about choosing HDMI eARC or digital optical. We’d recommend the former for the best surround sound virtualization, but the latter will pass most 5.1 signals. There’s also a Bluetooth input you can switch to if you’d like to wirelessly beam tunes from your phone or tablet to your Samsung soundbar.

Save $270 when you purchase the Samsung HW-Q600C 3.1.2ch Soundbar today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best soundbar deals, best Samsung TV deals, and best Samsung deals for even more discounts on top Samsung AV products!

