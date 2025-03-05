This 11-channel Samsung soundbar has a $500 discount today

If you’ve been waiting for a great soundbar promo to land in your lap, allow us to be the first to tell you about this fantastic Samsung offer: For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos Soundbar directly through Samsung, you’ll pay $1,500. The full MSRP on this audio system is $2,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990D

Far more than an upgrade for your TV speakers, the Samsung HW-Q990D is the kind of soundbar that can virtualize an entire surround sound configuration. Thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, the Q990D leverages up and side-firing speakers to fill your living room with floor-to-ceiling sound. And thanks to the wireless sub and rear speakers, you’ll get plenty of low-end and background effects, too.

The Q990D features HDMI 2.1 connectivity and 4K passthrough at up to 120Hz. This means you’ll be able to hook up a PS5 or Xbox directly to the soundbar, and it will send audio and video data to your TV via HDMI eARC. The Q990D also has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi inputs, so you’ll be able to stream music from a phone or tablet through popular services like Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay.

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, so if you’re interested, your best bet is to buy ASAP. Take $500 off the Samsung HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos Soundbar when you purchase right now.

