 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The gorgeous 85-inch Samsung QN90C QLED TV is $2,600 off

By
The Samsung QN90C ron a media stand with white speakers.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

If you want one of our most highly recommended TVs for over 50% off, today’s deal is your rare chance. An 85-inch version of the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED will cost you just $2,200 today. That’s a discount of $2,600, down from its usual $4,800 price tag. This is one of those really rare TV deals that hits all three sides of the “interesting deals triangle” — relatively new product (2023), great product, and deeply discounted. With most deals, you can only fill in two sides of triangle and you’re often lucky to just get one. So be sure to check out this deal while it is still around by tapping the button below. Or, keep reading to see our experiences with the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED and see where it fits on our charts.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED bills itself as a brilliantly detailed TV with over 8 million pixels, a full mini LED backlighting panel for expertise in contrast, vivid HDR+ coloration, and an anti-glare screen with superior viewing angles. But manufacturers tend to highlight the best details. What about our review? Our Samsung QN90C Neo QLED review (please note that it was done on a 65-inch version of the TV when you see the lower MSRP) essentially says that the manufacturers made no bluffs. Prior iterations, it is noted, of Samsung anti-glare TVs had unfortunate viewing angles, but this version changed the formula around to great success.

To highlight just how much these features have made the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED shine, take a look at our listing of the best QLED TVs. You’ll see this very TV at the top of the list, for many of the same reasons above, as well as for its ability to quickly and promptly upscale content to 4K for crisp, clean viewing, via its Samsung processor.

Agree with our reviewers and experts on this TV? Now is the time to buy. Tap the button below to find the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED at just $2,200. Again, that’s $2,600 off of the usual $4,800 the 85-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED would otherwise cost you. Want a second opinion? Check out our complete listing of QLED TV deals. You won’t find a better TV than this, but you might find a cheaper one that you still like.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Hisense’s massive 100-inch TV has a $2,200 discount today
The Hisense 100-inch U76 on a TV stand in a living room.

The Hisense U76 Series isn’t your average big-screen QLED, it’s one of the biggest TVs released in 2024! At a whopping 100 inches, Hisense pulled out all the stops on this bad boy; and right now, the getting is quite good. Normally, you can expect to pay close to $5,000 for the U76, but Best Buy is offering a $2,200 markdown. Yes, that means you can score the 100-inch monolith for just $2,800!

Why you should buy the Hisense U76 Series QLED TV
Let’s not beat around the bush: If you’re looking for a gigantic TV, or keep tossing the coin on whether to go with an LED-LCD or a projector, your sights should be set on the Hisense U76 Series. Not only does it check the boxes on some of the most important big-screen criteria — we’re talking 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos support, and the Google TV smart interface — but it does so at a price that’s unheard of for this kind of tech. Well, at least while this amazing deal lasts.

Read more
A 75-inch 4K TV for only $500? You aren’t dreaming
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

If you want to upgrade your living room with a better home theater experience, then you'll likely want a big-screen TV. Unfortunately, they tend to be expensive, especially if you want something that's relatively high-end, which you should if you're spending that kind of money. Luckily, the Toshiba C350 Series is one of the best TVs on the market, and there's a 75-inch model that's going for just $500 at Best Buy right now. That's $150 off the usual $650 price tag, so it's the perfect deal to take advantage of if you're looking for an upgrade.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series
There's a lot to love about the Toshiba C350 Series, especially when it is 75 inches big, and while it doesn't run a higher resolution of 8K, the 4K it does come with is more than enough for most folks, especially if you TV won't be really close to where you sit. It also has support for HDR 10, which gives you a lot better contrast and color reproduction, and it even throws in Dolby Vision for good measure, so you're going to get excellent image quality. That said, the refresh rate is only 60 Hz, although it does come with Motion Rate 120, which tries to replicate the feel of a higher refresh rate. Either way, the 60Hz and 4k are excellent for console and PC gaming, so if you'd like to do that, the C350 Series is perfectly fine for it.

Read more
It’s your last chance to get up to $1,900 off a Samsung OLED TV
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

There’s still a little time left to snap up one of the best TV deals available today, with Samsung still selling the 83-inch S90C OLED TV for $3,500 instead of $5,400. The $1,900 discount is a pretty vast one and one that you certainly don’t want to skip. If you’re looking for a great new TV for your large living space, you’re going to love this deal. Let’s take a look at how great the Samsung S90C OLED TV is.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV
Samsung makes some of the best TVs around and we’re huge fans of the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV. It has an OLED panel so you get self-lit pixels which can light up independently of each other. That means that you can enjoy the deepest blacks and the brightest colors all on the same scene, ensuring you never miss a detail. The Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV uses a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so its AI-powered processor can transform whatever you’re watching. There’s also HDR OLED which uses AI deep learning to analyze each scene, detecting areas that need to brighter, darker, or simply richer in color.

Read more