The Samsung S95D and the LG G4 are both on sale — which deal is better?

The Samsung S95D and LG G4 are two of the best TVs you can buy in 2024, and they’re both on sale at Best Buy today! Right now you can purchase the Samsung 65-inch S95D for $2,900, and the LG 65-inch G4 for $3,000.

We put both of these sets head to head, and had a pretty hard time choosing a favorite. That being said, let’s look at why these two sets are great, and what types of households would benefit most from each chart-topping TV.

Samsung 65-inch S95D — $2,900, was $3,400

QD-OLED TVs started hitting the market a few years ago, with Samsung and Sony leading the charge on this tech. The S95D is Samsung’s latest and greatest foray into QD-OLED territory, and it’s not just because of picture quality! That being said, we definitely want to start by praising how dang good this TV looks in pretty much any room. Thanks to the Pantone-validated display and image enhancement tools like OLED HDR Pro and Samsung’s brilliant 4K upscaling, the S95D delivers both a bright and colorful picture that stands up well against any type of glare.

Calling all gamers! The S95D includes four HDMI 2.1 ports. Whether you’re firing up a PS5 or hooking up your S95D to a gaming PC, you can expect blistering-fast response times, VRR support, and up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

Other noteworthy features include Samsung’s Q-Symphony tech for linking a Samsung soundbar wirelessly to the TV, and Samsung’s Smart TV Hub (powered by Tizen OS). And while Dolby Vision support is missing, Samsung’s HDR peak brightness brings a lot of “wow factor” to the table, according to our own Editor at Large Caleb Denison.

LG 65-inch G4 OLED — $3,000, was $3,400

The LG G4 OLED, in the opinion of our expert TV review team, is the best OLED set overall. Mind you, this is a company that’s been perfecting OLED tech for the last several years; and it doesn’t seem like LG will be introducing QD-OLED any time soon. That being said, the G4 delivers one of the brightest and most colorful OLED picture we’ve ever seen. Not only do we have the company’s a11 AI Processor to thank, but features like Brightness Booster Max allow the G4 to shine as brightly as many competitive QLED sets.

Again, our editor Caleb Denison picked the G4 Series overall when he pitted it against the S95D, but it was a close race. With the G4, you can say goodbye to digital tiling and most other signal maladies. Plus, HDMI 2.1 certification on all four ports means smooth motion and lag-free gaming.

It’s hard to say just how long this promo is going to last, though our past experience with Best Buy deals has us believing it’ll be gone by week’s end. That being said, now is the best time to save on both sets: That’s $500 off the Samsung 65-inch S95D, and $400 off the LG 65-inch G4 OLED.

